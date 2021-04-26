Everything looks like on the red carpet

Some chose red, others all-black. But also the cracks, trains, and chaste looks were the rage. On the 2021 Oscars red carpet, the stars shine, but without exaggeration. Thanks to our historical moment, Hollywood stars are unleashed in color instead of sequins and sequins. While many of the ladies chose discreet outfits, a series of dresses and slits from the big evening outings were showcased on the red carpet.





Like the fluorescent yellow silk chiffon dress worn by Zendaya and made by Pierpaolo Piccioli for Valentino. Explaining this dress, which was renamed “Force de beauté”, it was made by tailors of atelier Elide, Maddalena, Alessandro, Federica and Cinzia who took 300 hours to make. Laura Pausini also chose Valentino Haute Couture, who was nominated for “Io si (Seen)” for “Life in Front of Herself”. Canto dress and coat in all-black double silk and wool by Pierpaolo Piccioli Creative Director, which required 500 hours of work for seamstresses Irene, Mariagrazia, Samanta, Sabina and Stefania. A very boring evening? not at all. Laura Dern appeared in a black dress with a white feathered skirt by Oscar de la Renta and Coleman Domingo in a floral, floral look by Atelier Versace. But the choices that divided the experts: a winning move or a slip of style?

Chloe Chow: From the statuette, she might have won the Best Director award for “Nomadland,” but the ivory Hermès dress with knit braids and white sneakers might be a little discreet. So much for Oscar’s night.

Halle Berry – Very elegant, polished, in a strapless Dolce & Gabbana dress to measure, berry color with a heart-shaped neckline and an exaggerated bow at the waist, it charmed everyone. Thanks to the ruffles from the chiffon dress, the actress has completely dedicated herself to the photographers’ lens even if many criticize her new haircut: a jaunty bob that, according to most critics, is at odds with the outfit.

Vanessa Kirby – The Queen of Style is on TV as well as on the red carpet. The most elegant wand goes to Vanessa Kirby. Hair, lips, and nails painted in burgundy and a diamond thread were gathered around the neck, and the Crown star wore a simple, powdery Gucci dress with a wide neckline and tail. divine.

Carey Mulligan – Also flawless is Carrie Mulligan, who chose Valentino from a two-piece organanda cuivre completely embroidered in sparkly sequins with pearly reflections. He may be a little glitter but it is impossible to remain indifferent to the glows that covered his body. It all looks glamorous, even if wearing like a bust is not always a winning move.

Red wave for ANGELA BASSETT, AMANDA SEYFRIED, and OLIVIA COLMAN– In Alberta Ferretti, the first, with a tight-fitting red silk crepe dress and long sleeves, the actress chose red, like Amanda Seyfried, nominated for Best Supporting Actress for the movie Mank, who triumphed on the red carpet in a plisse cloud by Giorgio Armani Privee . Evening red also by Olivia Coleman, wrapped in a Dior creation by Maria Grazia Chiuri.

Glenn Close – Glenn Close doesn’t argue, he likes. Nominated for an American Elegy Award for Director Ron Howard, the actress chose blue in the Armani Privé model of jacket and pants. A touch of class? Matching gloves.

Viola Davis – No color for Viola Davis, who opted for the all-white McQueen outfit, including the crystal-encrusted handbag and gathered hair. Good but could be improved.

Maria Bacalova – In total white also Maria Bacalova in frank Louis Vuitton, who, however, makes a lot of the bride of the tulle or the first company. It can definitely be improved.

Reese Witherspoon Reese Witherspoon knows how to highlight her shapes and on the red carpet look like a goddess in a two-tone Dior dress and noticeable waistline. Elegant and with little effort. The touch of elegance: minimal sandals and jewels.

Waiting for Celeste Literally with her heart in her hand, Gucci falls, stunned Celeste White. The heart-shaped handbag convinces everyone, and the dress is a little lower.

Margot Robbie – Beautiful, beautiful, Margot Robbie looked radiant in Chanel Haute Couture and won the competition in silver foil. Fatiha.

Andra Day – Andra Day, why? It’s okay to grab attention and get your name inscribed in the records for the “worst Oscars look,” but the baby girl mini dress with a rotating slit for Billie Holiday nominee for The United States vs Billy The Holiday was never a good idea. Not this time either.

MARTIN DESMOND ROE E TRAVON FREE – Coordinated but not very elegant with Dolce & Gabbana dresses with long golden and black lapels have left their mark.

Leslie Odom, Jr. – Texido Leslie Odom, Jr., who won the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor in That Night in Miami…, was also decorated with gold. The look, which Brioni signed, consists of a tuxedo suit and shirt made of jacquard woven with gold silk and 24k pure gold thread.

Emerald Vinyl Knows how to dress even while pregnant, Emerald Fennell, who won the statuette for best original screenplay for “A Promising Woman.” On the red carpet she was cheerful in a floral Gucci dress.