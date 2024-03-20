Is Horizon Forbidden West better on PC or PS5? Digital Foundry has the answer

Is Horizon Forbidden West better on PC or PS5? The answer to this question comes from Digital Foundrywho was able to obtain a practically final version of the full release of the Guerrilla Games title in the PC version.

Horizon Forbidden West Complete Edition will be released tomorrow on Steam, and includes the featurette Pre-assembly of shade Fairly fast, about a minute using the Ryzen 5 3600, which helps avoid the old stuttering issue by preloading a series of graphical elements.

I It seems that the improvements compared to the PS5 version are not very obviousAs happened with Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart: the effects have more complex presets and a higher level of detail, but in any case these are differences that must be taken into account.

The accuracy thing is different: when compared to Performance Mode on PS5, Horizon Forbidden West is reliable on PC Much better quality picture And more effective upscaling technology such as DLSS: with the RTX 3070 and dynamic 1800p, a significant gap compared to PlayStation 5 at 60 FPS has already been created.