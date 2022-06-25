Nature Vacations: 6 Wilderness Trails

Summer songs with relaxation but also with adrenaline and the joy of discovery. Italy as we know is full of wonderful places that allow you to immerse yourself in nature and take excursions in the fresh air, including canyons, medieval villages, wonderful waterways and paths surrounded by flowers. In short, there is something for everyone and we have picked for you four local alternatives, as well as two foreign destinations, one of which is particularly exotic.



Stanghe Falls

1) Seven Lakes Tour in Val Redana, South Tyrol

Val Ridanna is perfect for hiking and many are inspired by the water and wind along ancient canals and irrigation canals, or even allow you to reach gushing waterfalls. The Seven Lakes is a long and somewhat demanding trek, taking between eight and nine hours. The basic requirements are good physical shape, experience of high mountain trekking and good weather conditions. The path allows you to reach, among other things, the large Lake Moarer, at 2,468 meters above sea level, the large Senner, at 2,647 meters, and the vast Trüber See, at 2,344 meters. Another experience of living in contact with the water in the area is kayaking, with roads, sometimes peaceful and sometimes adrenaline-pumping, along the slopes of Isarco. Like the one that leads to the Pfeifer Huisele at the bottom of the Racines Valley, or through the luminous gorge of Stanghe Falls. Erlebnisort Gassenhof in Racines in the Isarco Valley, a structure from Tatalpina hotelsHe organizes both trips for his guests.

2) Trekking in Bormio, Lombardy, among the rhododendrons

rhododendron trail in Bormio It is distinguished by the presence of this distinctive alpine plant with a color ranging from pink fuchsia to ruby ​​red, which blooms up to 2,400 meters at the end of June. In particular, on the plain of S. Bernardo, where there is a suggestive church, its flowering presents the traveler with a fascinating look. Rhododendrons are hunted by bees in great abundance, excellent honey has been produced since ancient times; On the other hand, the leaves are used for infusions, decoctions and compresses. The stage is medium difficulty, 12.6 km long, and starts from the Fontanaccia car park, at the entrance to Val di Rezzalo, above the town of Frontale in Sondalo. Initially, the itinerary climbs through the woods until it reaches the iconic Baite de La Pontela, then follows a dirt road S519 that crosses the evocative Val di Rezzalo to San Bernardo. After the church of the same name, it is possible to stop at Rifugio la Baita or along the way in two picnic areas. Then continue up to the panoramic terrace at Clevio, from which it dominates the Val di Rezzalo. Here begins the Military Mule Trail that reaches Passo dell’Alpe 2,462 metres, the highest point of the itinerary, and descends to Malga dell’Alpe, where it is possible to dine or stay overnight.



jarawa waterfall

3) Wild Water Trail in Tirol, Austria

there Stubai Valley It is very rich in water, an element that changes and flows in space, guiding the most curious hikers through unexplored territories. Across the valley are water-themed sites that can be covered on the day stages (such as the Mischbachfall) or the nine alpine lakes (such as Blaue Lacke and Mutterberger See), or explored along the popular route. Wild water trail. From the origin of the water on the glacier to the valley, this itinerary stretches for 10 km and is 1200 meters in height and can be covered in one or three days. The first stage of the Wild Water Arena, via Ruetz Katarakt for 2.2 km, leads to Tschangelair Alm hut and Grawa Waterfall, in about an hour and a half. This is the easiest part of the way, and is also suitable for strollers and wheelchairs. The view is great when the majestic Graua waterfall opens, the largest in the Eastern Alps, which in summer reaches its maximum capacity and covers all the rocks, and at its feet you can also relax on the platform with comfortable wooden chaise lounges. From here climb the path to reach the second stage, the Sulzenau Alm hut, in a green plain surrounded by three beautiful waterfalls, from which you reach after about an hour’s walk to the Sulzenau Hütte sanctuary. This path requires step safety, good physical condition and proper shoes, because the ground is always wet. From the refuge, continue up a little, towards the third stage, the end of the track, Sulzenau Glacier (2477 m). To get there, you can cross areas of alluvial origin, glacier-lined rocks, hour-to-hour change streams and moraine lakes like ‘Blue Lucky’. Once you reach your destination, the view is great on the snow-capped summit of “Zuckerhütl”, and you can enjoy watching the rarest of glacial phenomena.



Barga, Garfagnana

4) Among the villages of Garfagnana, the ancient lung of Tuscany

Barga, in the province of Lucca, among the unspoiled hills of Garfagnana, is a delightful village located in an area scattered with small medieval hamlets that tell an important page in the history of the Tuscan cultural heritage. The trekking route that crosses the Val di Lima – surrounded by greenery, among old trees, rocks and flowers – leads to charming places, crossing villages made almost entirely of stone, such as Pian di Fiume, Guzzano, Gombereto, San Gemignano di Controne and the Parish of Controne. All villages are part of a part of the Bagni de Luca region called Contronería. The Renaissance Tuscany Il Ciocco Resort & Spa, an impressive structure that has been working for years to make the most of the area, organizes excursions suitable for everyone in collaboration with E20 Adventures.

5) The Gorges of Celano, view of the valley in the heart of Abruzzo

Silano Gorges One of the most beautiful canyons Italy, an evocative natural place located in the middle of the Apennines, between the municipalities of Silano, Illy – the country of murals – and Ovindole, halfway between Rome and Pescara. Ideal for hiking, trekking and outdoor excursions, this valley is distinguished by impressive rocky walls eroded over time and by the stream of water, and at some points very close to each other, reaching a height of 200 meters. Along the way, it is possible to meet animals such as the royal griffin, eagle owl, peregrine falcon, squirrels and sometimes wild boars. Entered through a dirt yard surrounded by greenery, the road leads to the valley section known as the “Lovers’ Spring”, where water flows downward following the profile of rocks and grass. One of the most suggestive stops are the ruins of the old Celestine Abbey in San Marco, one of the oldest in Abruzzo.





6) In Alabama, the kingdom of the open air

From Gulf Coast beaches to mountaintops, Alabama’s diverse scenery makes this US state the perfect outdoor getaway. This year the country will also host the World Games, in Birmingham from July 7-17, with 34 sports including kayaking, climbing, water skiing and water skiing. To connect with nature, travelers can discover 21 state parks and stay overnight in campsites, huts, lodges on the beach, by the lake, or At the foot of the Appalachian Mountains. Beach lovers will be able to swim and surf in the waters that intertwine with the white-sand beaches of the Gulf Coast and explore the 45-kilometer trails in Gulf State Park on foot, by bike, or even by segway, to observe wildlife, from alligators to sea turtles, even lynxes. . The best place for bird watching is Dauphin Island Audubon Bird Sanctuary, a barrier island where migratory birds stop. An alternative is to go saltwater fishing for the Gulf Shores or cast your line at one of Alabama’s different lakes, including the largest, Guntersville, beautiful Wedowee, and Martin, one of the largest artificial lakes in the United States. . The country is perfect for a day on a boat, kayaking the American Amazon, the Delta del Mobile-Tenso, or even kayaking to see the Cahaba lily, which is in danger of disappearing. Another must-do is kayaking along Wheeler Lake, the state’s second largest lake and a major tourist attraction for camping, boating, and fishing. Finally, the Appalachian Hills are a true obstacle course in nature, with challenging rocky faces to climb, rivers and rapids to wade with paddle boards and mountain biking trails. Hiking through the woods, with towering waterfalls, and along the Pinhoti Trail is very beautiful. In the middle of the charming mountainous terrain, in Monte Sano State Park, there is even a Japanese garden, complete with a tea house.