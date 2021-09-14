Inter Real Madrid, Inzaghi and Handanovic press conference

Inter coach Simone Inzaghi spoke at the press conference Organized in light of tomorrow’s match against Real Madrid, valid for the first day of the Champions League group stage. at his side, Also in the press room is Samir Handanovic.
Inter: Inzaghi press conference
“I think the experience is very important, we know from the day of the draw that the group is not very easy, there are two other teams that will do our best to put us in difficulty, we have recovered well from Genoa and we will try to prepare ourselves as best we can. Very insidious, they have a great history, coach and players”
Inzaghi for Real Madrid
“Real have recovered Modric and they dribble well, when they take you deep we have to be good in the non-possession phase to make them run a lot”
Inzaghi on sticks
“Bastoni wants to be there, he will have to put in more effort in training and we will see the answers he gives”
Inter: Handanovic press conference
“Real Madrid are in perfect shape, they always score up front, it will be up to us to limit them and stop them. We met them last year and we know them.”
Handunovic on the road to the Champions League
“If anything, it should be a catalyst, today we are more experienced, aware and determined than the other Inter Milan. Someone in the past was better and we are not equal, tomorrow starts a new path.”
