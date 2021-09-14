Inter Real Madrid, Inzaghi and Handanovic press conference

Inter: Inzaghi press conference

“I think the experience is very important, we know from the day of the draw that the group is not very easy, there are two other teams that will do our best to put us in difficulty, we have recovered well from Genoa and we will try to prepare ourselves as best we can. Very insidious, they have a great history, coach and players”

Inzaghi for Real Madrid

“Real have recovered Modric and they dribble well, when they take you deep we have to be good in the non-possession phase to make them run a lot”

Inzaghi on sticks

“Bastoni wants to be there, he will have to put in more effort in training and we will see the answers he gives”