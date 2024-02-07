Inter Bastoni: I fought to leave, but Conte insisted Primabagina

Alessandro SticksDefender ofInterwas a guest of Andrea Ranocchia, his former Nerazzurri teammate, on the podcast Frog talks. The number 95 of the Serie A leaders returns to his first months with Antonio Conte as coach:

“I spent a season at Parma and then I was lucky enough to find him Conte via. I struggled to leave that yearThey just had Godin, there was Skriniar, there was De Vrij. I played 25 games in Parma, and it's a good tournament, but it's a different level. Then he insisted“.

Don't give up – “Every now and then we talk about it with Barella. We made an incredible effort, but we felt very good after his success. Inzaghi has found the perfect group of men. We believe, as a team, that there is no such thing as saying no.” “I don't play and make a mess. Instead, we all have the mentality to do well. It was good for us to do those years behind Ranocchia, Brozovic, Handanovic, we learned a lot. San Siro? Apart from the Covid year,” he said, since I was at Inter and I never saw San Siro for less than 70 thousand. They really help us a lot, you can feel them in difficulties. “There are no more boos, there is a lot of support.”

Everything is excellent – “I feel good here, now I'm one of the older players. It's good here, the world of Inter, San Siro, playing in front of 75,000 people is nice, at the moment I can't see myself being away from that.” “Here, I really feel at home. When we go to the stadium I see people between 85 and 90 years old waiting for the bus. The passion that people put into this makes you say, but who makes me go away when I can give 'a moment of joy?' As for my will, I have no doubt. “We are a good group, many young people are the backbone, me, Barella, Demarco and Lautaro.”

Champions Final – “The Champions League final gave us a lot, but actually we were coming off a good journey that started in March. Last year in the tournament we lost 12 games. We looked at each other and said: 'How can we do such things like this?' We watched the video and there were people passing us like trains. From there we said, “We have to change something.” From there we united, and we all pushed together. With City we saw that we could stay at this level and that we started the year as we finished it. Will you try again? Yes, of course. It was an almost surreal final. When we first started the season, we thought we were going to watch it on TV. Instead, “there and I almost tried. We were very calm and from the field yes he felt the pressure on them that they had to win at all costs. We tried to play it, we also had two chances to score and they were surprised.” You can hear all these things.”