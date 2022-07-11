Milan, on Sportitalia, you will be able to watch the pre-season for the Italian champions: details

MilanNews.it

© Photo by Daniele Mascolo / Photo Views

Milan, 12 July 2022 – Sportitalia continues to expand its offering dedicated to football fans and has exclusively taken possession of the 2022 pre-season matches of Italian champion AC Milan. Great dates not to be missed that will accompany Stefano Pioli’s team to their debut in the tournament, all broadcast in clear and free on Sportitalia (visible on channel 60 of the digital earth) and also available live on the free Sportitalia app.

All matches will be broadcast live and exclusively with ample space for interviews and insights before the start and at the end of the matches. A tour that the Rossoneri will take until August 6, exactly one week after their first league appearance at San Siro against Udinese.

Michel Crisillo (CEO of Sportitalia): “We are delighted to offer all football fans these challenges that will take us to the start of next season. Sportitalia believes in this Milan project and is delighted to be at the side of the club and its fans who are happy to offer pre-season matches for free. Sportitalia is now The summer home of Serie A thanks to the choice to send the tests of Milan, Inter, Monza, Lecce and others that may arrive. A free and clear offer, also available through our application, which will allow everyone to enjoy the show even from their vacation spots. “

Pre-season in Milan, in addition to all remaining Sportitalia programmes, will also be available live and on-demand on the Sportitalia app, downloadable from IOS and Android devices, as well as Google Chromecast, Amazon FireStick, Android Tv and Rakuten. TV, enrich the ability to receive notifications of the most important news on your smartphone with access to the free service. Matches are also shown live on the website www.sportitalia.com.