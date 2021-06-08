In the United States, the April trade deficit narrowed to $ 68.9 billion

(Teleforza) – The US trade deficit is shrinking. Trade balance in April a 68.9 billion deficit The dollar was down 8.2% (revised from -74.4 billion) to a loss of $ 75 billion in March.

The figures, released by the Bureau of Economic Analysis (BEA) of the U.S. Department of Commerce, were close to analysts’ estimates and were $ 69 billion short. The Exports 204.99 billion (+ 1.1% compared to March) and Import Fell to $ 273.89 billion (-1.4%).

Lack with China It was down $ 7.1 billion in April from $ 32.4 billion. Exports increased by $ 1 billion to $ 13.1 billion and imports decreased by $ 6 billion to $ 45.5 billion. Lack withEuropean union It was down $ 1 billion in April from $ 16.1 billion. Exports increased by $ 2 billion to $ 22.2 billion and imports increased by $ 1 billion to $ 38.3 billion.