June 8, 2021

News Net Nebraska

Complete News World

In the United States, the April trade deficit narrowed to $ 68.9 billion

In the United States, the April trade deficit narrowed to $ 68.9 billion

Noah French June 8, 2021 1 min read

(Teleforza) – The US trade deficit is shrinking. Trade balance in April a 68.9 billion deficit The dollar was down 8.2% (revised from -74.4 billion) to a loss of $ 75 billion in March.

The figures, released by the Bureau of Economic Analysis (BEA) of the U.S. Department of Commerce, were close to analysts’ estimates and were $ 69 billion short. The Exports 204.99 billion (+ 1.1% compared to March) and Import Fell to $ 273.89 billion (-1.4%).

Lack with China It was down $ 7.1 billion in April from $ 32.4 billion. Exports increased by $ 1 billion to $ 13.1 billion and imports decreased by $ 6 billion to $ 45.5 billion. Lack withEuropean union It was down $ 1 billion in April from $ 16.1 billion. Exports increased by $ 2 billion to $ 22.2 billion and imports increased by $ 1 billion to $ 38.3 billion.

READ  $ 260 billion US on the way to energy transformation

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

4 min read

Attorney Amara Arrested, Former Attorney Capristo-Courier.It Residence Duty

June 8, 2021 Noah French
3 min read

Covid, ten Italians vaccinated in September | The hypothesis of a third dose against farewells and variations for centers

June 8, 2021 Noah French
2 min read

Where do “multi-millionaires” settle? They leave China and India and land in Australia, the United States and Switzerland

June 7, 2021 Noah French

You may have missed

1 min read

In the United States, the April trade deficit narrowed to $ 68.9 billion

June 8, 2021 Noah French
3 min read

Pay Naspi June 2021 Coming: Whom Do You Belong To

June 8, 2021 Karen Hines
4 min read

Space Jam with LeBron in Italy from September 23. Dissident Carter for the movie

June 8, 2021 Lorelei Reese
1 min read

An interstellar fireball “Grazer Earth” was spotted in the sky of Brazil » Science News

June 8, 2021 Karen Hines