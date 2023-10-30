In Bavaria, newly elected parliamentarian Daniel Halemba of the Alternative for Germany (AfD) party has been arrested: he remains on the run. He is under investigation on charges of incitement to hatred

Daniel Halemba, a 22-year-old freshman parliamentarian from Bavaria who was elected for the AfD – the far-right Alternative for Germany party – has been on the run in recent days to escape an arrest warrant from the Würzburg prosecutor’s office on charges of incitement. For hatred and the use of symbols of unconstitutional organizations. Deputy Earth […]

He’s been arrested Daniel Halembathe new 22-year-old parliamentarian from Bavaria was elected Alternatives to Germany – Alternative for Germany, the German far-right party – which has been on the run in recent days to escape an arrest warrant issued by the public prosecutor’s office in Würzburg on charges of Incitement to hatred And Use of symbols of non-constitutional organizations. The representative of the land – the youngest elected in the consultations of last October 8 – has been a member since 2021 of a group called “Teutonia Prague zu Würzburg“, whose headquarters were searched in September: items bearing symbols of the neo-Nazi party “Nasdaab” were found, as well as racist posters and graffiti.

Halemba was stopped around eight o’clock in the area Stuttgart: Today – or Tuesday at the latest – he will appear before a judge who will decide whether to subject him to pretrial detention. According to the magazine’s website Bild He was the same He poses himself. The arrest happened before Halemba could protect himself behindParliamentary immunity: The opening of the Bavarian Assembly, in fact, is scheduled to take place on Monday. In addition to him, four other members of the association are under investigation. The Alternative for Germany party admitted on Friday that one of its newly elected members was wanted, although it did not mention his name.