June 13, 2021

News Net Nebraska

Complete News World

"I'm not gay, but..." - Libero Quotidiano

“I’m not gay, but…” – Libero Quotidiano

Lorelei Reese June 13, 2021 2 min read

Giorgia Soleri, model and girlfriend Damiano David from Manskin, indulged in some confessions during a conversation with her Instagram followers. A few weeks ago, the leader of the winning band at Eurovision announced his relationship with the model, which has already lasted for 4 years.

And one of the girl’s followers asked her about Damiano and formalizing the story: “Do you find it compatible with your feminism?At that point Soleri’s response was emphatic: “What is non-feminist? Isn’t having a famous boyfriend a feminist? Or it could have been more feminist to hide a relationship forever (I mean, that’s cool, it’s not like I’m stealing people’s homes) Why, then, should people complain about an apparent increase in appearances? “.

The model also provided an explanation about her sexual orientation. When asked if he was gay, she replied, “Am I gay? No, I never said that! This question comes to me all the time, I think someone spread this rumor.” Anyway no, I’m bisexual! “. The singer also recently spoke about his story, explaining why he decided to go public. “I had the paparazzi downstairs morning and evening. So, after four years of being in a relationship, I mentioned his name. I still have the paparazzi under my house morning and night, but at least I don’t have to hide anything anymore, he said in an interview with Vanity Fair.

READ  Do they call you nij * me? You laugh at them and disarm them

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

A vicious brawl and broken cameras.

June 13, 2021 Lorelei Reese
5 min read

UEFA Reddit Free Live Streaming

June 12, 2021 Lorelei Reese
2 min read

Andrea Zinga a strange reaction from his body: “They are incomplete”

June 12, 2021 Lorelei Reese

You may have missed

3 min read

Bancomat, pending withdrawals | Codacons and the Iliad

June 13, 2021 Karen Hines
2 min read

“I’m not gay, but…” – Libero Quotidiano

June 13, 2021 Lorelei Reese
6 min read

It’s up to Venere – The Post

June 13, 2021 Karen Hines
3 min read

Tennis, Djokovic returns to Tsitsipas and wins in Paris: Roland Garros is his queen! News ملك

June 13, 2021 Mirabelle Hunt