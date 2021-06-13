"I'm not gay, but..." - Libero Quotidiano

Giorgia Soleri, model and girlfriend Damiano David from Manskin, indulged in some confessions during a conversation with her Instagram followers. A few weeks ago, the leader of the winning band at Eurovision announced his relationship with the model, which has already lasted for 4 years.

And one of the girl’s followers asked her about Damiano and formalizing the story: “Do you find it compatible with your feminism?At that point Soleri’s response was emphatic: “What is non-feminist? Isn’t having a famous boyfriend a feminist? Or it could have been more feminist to hide a relationship forever (I mean, that’s cool, it’s not like I’m stealing people’s homes) Why, then, should people complain about an apparent increase in appearances? “.

The model also provided an explanation about her sexual orientation. When asked if he was gay, she replied, “Am I gay? No, I never said that! This question comes to me all the time, I think someone spread this rumor.” Anyway no, I’m bisexual! “. The singer also recently spoke about his story, explaining why he decided to go public. “I had the paparazzi downstairs morning and evening. So, after four years of being in a relationship, I mentioned his name. I still have the paparazzi under my house morning and night, but at least I don’t have to hide anything anymore, he said in an interview with Vanity Fair.