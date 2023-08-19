August 19, 2023

News Net Nebraska

Complete News World

Not just the Perseids: tonight is another shooting star show!

Not just the Perseids: tonight is another shooting star show!

Karen Hines August 19, 2023 2 min read

August is eagerly awaited for the Perseids, but tonight another swarm of shooting stars will put on a show, kappa Cygnids, this year that can be seen at their peak all night between August 19th and 20th. Let’s make wishes!

after the show epididymisthey are back falling stars: Tonight another swarm of shooting stars will be putting on a show, LE kappa cygnidesthis year is visible at the peak all night Between 19th and 20th August. Let’s make wishes!

As the International Astronomical Union explains, Kappa meteors swans It shows a broad radiating region of more than 15° (that is, the area from which the swarm appears to start), very complex with multiple centers scattered between the constellations Cygnus and Draco.

These stars may have arisen, as often happens, from a crashed comet and have shown in recent years a variable frequency of between 2 and 8 meteors per hour.

This year is going to be radiant Visible all nightreaching its highest altitude above the horizon at the end of evening twilight at approximately +80°.

Shooting stars Kappa swan August 20, 2023

© Stellarium

And that’s not all, because the climax night, which will fall between August 19 and 20, will be particularly suitable for observation due to the complete absence of the new moon, which will only be three days ago (in the map, sky for August 20, 2023 at approximately 1.00 a.m).

Let’s make wishes!

Follow us cable | Instagram | Facebook | Tik Tok | Youtube

sources: UAI / UAI meteors

Read also:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

If you missed the shooting stars of San Lorenzo, don’t worry: this is the infallible way to observe them again

August 19, 2023 Karen Hines
3 min read

Nutritionists’ warning: This wildly popular diet will wreak havoc on your bones. You are sure to have problems as you get older

August 18, 2023 Karen Hines
2 min read

If you missed the shooting stars of San Lorenzo, don’t worry: this is the infallible way to observe them again

August 18, 2023 Karen Hines

You may have missed

2 min read

Not just the Perseids: tonight is another shooting star show!

August 19, 2023 Karen Hines
2 min read

“We are not men, leave without money and housing”

August 19, 2023 Mirabelle Hunt
2 min read

Starfield will get NVIDIA DLSS 3 and 2 support with mods, PureDark sure is

August 19, 2023 Gerald Bax
2 min read

Theft by an employee of the British Museum

August 19, 2023 Samson Paul