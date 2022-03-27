A collision between planets has just been observed in a very close star system

Our world is subject to many physical laws, many of which are elegant and uniquely refined; However, it is not uncommon to often encounter chaotic situations and stellar clashes. The studio we’re talking about today has just been found Collision between planets near the solar system.

The star of the scientific research was the distant star HD 166191 Only 330 light years from Earth. For several years under observation, it immediately caught the attention of astronomers as it presents a protoplanetary disk On the other hand. This record is basically evidence that at some point in the past, a collision capable of generating it occurred.

Years of observations more clearly showed the cloud of debris after the collision that regularly passes in front of the star, providing scientists with exceptional material for studying the evolution of the star system.

“By looking at dusty debris disks around young stars, we can essentially look back in time and see the processes that may have shaped our solar system.‘, announced Kate SuSteward, University of Arizona Astronomical Observatory Study co-author.

According to what can be learned from the official release, the team of astronomers began observing HD 166191 in 2015, and they made continuous detections until 2019. The data shows that The system is still too young to have fully formed planets (It should be “only” 10 million years old), which means that the debris cloud may have formed as a result of planetary collisions.

It’s a more than reasonable theory, because it coincides with what we already know about the formation of stellar systems and how collisions between celestial bodies are more frequent in the early years of a system’s life than in adulthood.

To produce this much dust, the objects in the collisions would have to be as large as the more common dwarf planets, about 530 km in diameter. Looks like it all happened in 2018When scientists discovered a significant increase in the amount of dust and infrared radiation.

It is clear that astronomers do not intend to stop there, but observations about it HD 166191 They will continue to study the evolution of the protoplanetary disk. Observe the past to understand the future, that is the motto.

Staying on the topic of “galactic clashes”, this Two giant black holes will collide very soon.