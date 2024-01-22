“I suffer from a rare autoimmune disease, which puts my aorta at risk. We don't know how things will go” – Corriere.it

“Before that, no one stopped me. Today I have no strength, I see it every day. At 5am I'm already awake, then around 2:30pm the cramps and dizziness start. The switch went off. I never thought this could happen to me, at 49 years old. The truth is, we don't know how it's going to go.” On Sunday afternoon, Costantino Vitagliano spoke for the first time publicly about the disease that in December forced him to stay in hospital for a month. He explained that it was a “rare autoimmune disease” that “puts the aorta at risk.” On a daily basis.” And so far there is no treatment protocol, but rather “just treatment attempts” and “the truth is that we do not know how things will go.” The very famous former Tronista, now a model, businessman, and father of an 8-year-old girl, spoke about The day that changed his life. “I broke a tendon in my finger playing with my daughter Ayla on the sofa, and my finger was in a splint for 6 weeks. I went to my doctor for a check-up, and I had pain in my sternum, which I still suffer from now. I had the waves “Ultrasound. I had a spot on the umbilical aorta: everyone became worried and urgently admitted me to the hospital. They made me understand that the situation was serious.”

Thus begins the painful process of investigation. Costantino is accepted into surgical oncology. The former tronista recalls the illness that in 2018 led to the loss of his beloved mother, Rosina. "I completely panicked. I was in the surgical oncology department: I felt anxious, and the doctors didn't know. I started thinking "I'm dying and they don't want to tell me." I lost 12 kilos in 10 days. I had 29 days of tests, and in the end we came to the conclusion that I did not have cancer. I suffer from autoimmunity, and today I have to remain completely at rest," Toffanen told Sylvia, before specifying. "They put a stent in me, I have this mass that puts my aorta at risk every day. I have to take pills from eight o'clock This morning, I started treatment for a completely rare disease. So far, these are attempts at treatment. I take doses of horse cortisone, the only anti-inflammatory that does not cause me pain. We continue trying."