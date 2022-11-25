November 25, 2022

News Net Nebraska

Complete News World

Today's lotto draw and SuperEnalotto numbers on Thursday, November 24, 2022

Today’s lotto draw and SuperEnalotto numbers on Thursday, November 24, 2022

Lorelei Reese November 25, 2022 2 min read

ManyAnd the SuperEnalotto And 10 eLotto: Today’s draws Thursday, November 24, 2022 live today is. First all the Lotto wheels, then the 6 winning SuperEnalotto numbers plus the Jolly and Superstar number (with relative odds) and finally the winning combination of 10eLotto. No 6 or 5 + 1 was won in the last draw, but seven lucky players got 5.

Lotto and SuperEnalotto, they all tie

He lives on this page Extract SuperEnalotto numbers and winning combinations from Lotto and 10eLotto. The prolonged absence of the winning six-ball increased the SuperEnalotto jackpot to more than €315 million.

Today’s lotto draw, Thursday, November 24th: the winning numbers

Lotto numbers for today’s competition Thursday, November 24, 2022. The Customs and Monopoly Agency sends the ten wheel numbers in addition to the national wheel.

  • 23- Barry 11 40 88 76

  • 56- Cagliari 41 50 57 28

  • Florence 70 87 45 597

  • Genoa 25 51 44 85 40

  • Milan 69 19 85 3 57

  • Napoli 17 76 61 44 54

  • Palermo 3 7 68 39 25

  • Rome 75 80 28 42 30

  • Turin 85 41 51 31 55

  • Venice 25 14 63 74 77

  • National 42 32 87 59 8

If you don’t see today’s winning Lotto numbers, please reload the page on this link.

Today’s SuperEnalotto: Draw Thursday, November 24, 2022

SuperEnalotto’s winning prize today, Thursday, November 24, 2022, along with Julie’s number and the Superstar.

  • Today’s SuperEnalotto winning combination: 58 66 25 88 81 78

  • Joker number: 76

  • Superstar number: 3

Contest No. 141 dated November 24, 2022

Superenalotto, the winning numbers for today's drawing, Thursday, November 24, 2022

Neither the ‘6’ nor the 5 + 1’s dream millionaire arrived in the last draw, but seven lucky players won all five, each winning more than €43,000. for this reason Awards In the next draw of SuperEnalotto will be 315.7 million euros.

Let’s find out about the odds reserved for the winners: If you haven’t seen them, click on this link.








Classes November 24th

category

The number of winnings

quotes

Points 6

0.00 euro

Points 5 + 1

0.00 euro

Points 5

7

43,256.20 euros

Points 4

801

384.17 euros

Points 3

31,050

29.87 euros

Points 2

497,102

5.80 euros

10eLotto, drawing on Thursday, November 24, 2022: Today’s winning numbers

And finally the 10eLotto numbers, with the winning combination drawn today, Thursday, November 24, 2022.
10 lotto numbers: 3 7 11 14 17 19 25 40 41 50 51 57 69 70 75 76 80 85 87 88
The golden number: 11
Double gold: 11 40

Read today

See also  Sky, now a summer full of sports full of emotions to follow wherever you want! - OA Sport

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

2 min read

Jerry Scotty and the impossible task of giving up his parliamentary pension. “It’s not enough for me to give it to charity, I’ll tell Giorgia Meloni too”

November 24, 2022 Lorelei Reese
3 min read

Branco Horoscope today, Thursday, November 24, 2022: Have you read the horoscopes? Sagittarius abundance. express pisces

November 24, 2022 Lorelei Reese
2 min read

The new poster for The Last of Us, the series coming to Sky

November 24, 2022 Lorelei Reese

You may have missed

2 min read

Prediction England-USA, Kane challenges McKennie

November 25, 2022 Noah French
2 min read

Manipulator, Giorgetti in Brussels: “We will cancel aid and tax cuts when energy prices return to pre-crisis levels”

November 25, 2022 Karen Hines
2 min read

Today’s lotto draw and SuperEnalotto numbers on Thursday, November 24, 2022

November 25, 2022 Lorelei Reese
7 min read

Qatar 2022 and Wales, not Wales: After the World Cup, it will change its name to Cymru

November 25, 2022 Mirabelle Hunt