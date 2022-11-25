Today’s lotto draw and SuperEnalotto numbers on Thursday, November 24, 2022

ManyAnd the SuperEnalotto And 10 eLotto: Today’s draws Thursday, November 24, 2022 live today is. First all the Lotto wheels, then the 6 winning SuperEnalotto numbers plus the Jolly and Superstar number (with relative odds) and finally the winning combination of 10eLotto. No 6 or 5 + 1 was won in the last draw, but seven lucky players got 5.

He lives on this page Extract SuperEnalotto numbers and winning combinations from Lotto and 10eLotto. The prolonged absence of the winning six-ball increased the SuperEnalotto jackpot to more than €315 million.

Today’s lotto draw, Thursday, November 24th: the winning numbers

Lotto numbers for today’s competition Thursday, November 24, 2022. The Customs and Monopoly Agency sends the ten wheel numbers in addition to the national wheel.

23- Barry 11 40 88 76

56- Cagliari 41 50 57 28

Florence 70 87 45 597

Genoa 25 51 44 85 40

Milan 69 19 85 3 57

Napoli 17 76 61 44 54

Palermo 3 7 68 39 25

Rome 75 80 28 42 30

Turin 85 41 51 31 55

Venice 25 14 63 74 77

National 42 32 87 59 8

If you don’t see today’s winning Lotto numbers, please reload the page on this link.

Today’s SuperEnalotto: Draw Thursday, November 24, 2022

SuperEnalotto’s winning prize today, Thursday, November 24, 2022, along with Julie’s number and the Superstar.

Today’s SuperEnalotto winning combination: 58 66 25 88 81 78

Joker number: 76

Superstar number: 3

Contest No. 141 dated November 24, 2022

Neither the ‘6’ nor the 5 + 1’s dream millionaire arrived in the last draw, but seven lucky players won all five, each winning more than €43,000. for this reason Awards In the next draw of SuperEnalotto will be 315.7 million euros.

Let’s find out about the odds reserved for the winners: If you haven’t seen them, click on this link.

Classes November 24th category The number of winnings quotes

Points 6 0.00 euro

Points 5 + 1 0.00 euro

Points 5 7 43,256.20 euros

Points 4 801 384.17 euros

Points 3 31,050 29.87 euros

Points 2 497,102 5.80 euros









10eLotto, drawing on Thursday, November 24, 2022: Today’s winning numbers

And finally the 10eLotto numbers, with the winning combination drawn today, Thursday, November 24, 2022.

10 lotto numbers: 3 7 11 14 17 19 25 40 41 50 51 57 69 70 75 76 80 85 87 88

The golden number: 11

Double gold: 11 40