March 17, 2022

News Net Nebraska

Complete News World

Michele Hunziker and Giovanni Angiolini, here are all the photos in Sardinia together

Michele Hunziker and Giovanni Angiolini, here are all the photos in Sardinia together

Lorelei Reese March 17, 2022 1 min read

The German magazine defines the most beautiful doctor in Italy as a kind of Roman deity with sculpted abs and a perfect body. Michelle and Giovanni are photographed walking, holding hands. Hunziker loves Sardinia, but has been spotted quite a lot lately.

Read also> Michelle Hunziker wears Sanremo in Armani clothes

Angelini is very well known and popular on social media. Post pictures from work, on the desk in the doctor’s office, with a lab coat on the ward and during leisure time. In January, the most beautiful and adorable surgeon on Instagram wrote that the years are passing and the awareness that you can’t live alone is growing: “I am lucky to be surrounded by amazing people who make my life wonderful every day.”

Could it be fun for you:


See also  Advances on the first of March! Dante puts his plan into action!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

2 min read

Big brother Vip, Jessica and Barù are closer, here’s what happened on social media

March 17, 2022 Lorelei Reese
3 min read

More flights across the Atlantic this summer from Delta Air Lines with a premium onboard experience

March 16, 2022 Lorelei Reese
3 min read

Gianmarco attacks Soleil “I can’t say I’m glad to see you again…” / Gelo to The pupa and the nerd

March 16, 2022 Lorelei Reese

You may have missed

1 min read

RFI: Up to 120 minutes delay on high speed and regional trains between Florence, Rome and Turin

March 17, 2022 Noah French
3 min read

Audi A6 Avant e-tron concept, PPE platform and 700 km autonomy

March 17, 2022 Karen Hines
1 min read

Michele Hunziker and Giovanni Angiolini, here are all the photos in Sardinia together

March 17, 2022 Lorelei Reese
2 min read

Is brisk walking really good? Here’s the truth

March 17, 2022 Karen Hines