I feel like I wasted my time and money. I am a graduate, but every job interview has doors in my face

To Fanpage.it the bitter message from Giuseppe, 28, a graduate of Naples: “I feel like I wasted 5 years between books, exams, money and jobs. What I have left is culture”.

non-existent business story, Narrated by Pierrot In a message sent to Fanpage.it mailbox He provoked numerous reactions from his southern peers, many of whom were from Campania. Among them is the story of Giovanni, 29 years old, Naples, among those who leave their mark. For his civil indignation, which he wrote – not a single word in his speech – and for the harsh analysis of the present Italian employment situation.

“Speaking up, expressing fears and above all feelings of failure and frustration should be helpful,” he explains. Which is why he decided to put this last, not always exciting, phase of his life on paper.

I have three years and a master’s degree in Modern European Languages ​​and Literatures, and I graduated in 2018 with respect to the times (I actually finished my master’s degree in a year and a half); After working as a waiter, promoter and many other jobs to pay for my education, I am now unemployed. After making many economic sacrifices and many Masters and Certificate courses, after doing a free internship, I am now unemployed. What a failure.

Giuseppe explains that he spent a lot of time on interviews: «All of them, but without results or with useful salaries just to be able to pay for the transfer. It’s frustration.” Then the conversation continues Naspi, the monthly unemployment benefit For those who have lost a job:

I’ve worked as a promoter, hostess, bartender, muse, hotel receptionist, taught at a school, and find myself at home. After the failure of the Italian school, I find myself parting and changing my ways.

But what is the right path in Italy?

Taking Naspi is humiliating, frustrating and nauseating, but without a job and a future it’s the only way.

Giuseppe explains to Fanpage.it:

The experience of the waiter was for project events, they charged 30 euros from 4 pm to midnight, but I did it because I had to pay university fees, and this was also what I wanted to get a linguistic humanities education. Museum training was free and compulsory for the university, and after this training I was occasionally called to events but not always.

His remark is very bitter and even now no one, between institutions and the world of work, can try to deny it: «I feel as if I have burned 5 years between books, exams, money and small jobs. What I’m left with is culture».