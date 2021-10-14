Sardinia, Volutia wins regional continuity for seven months: starting from 15 October. But reservation or information is impossible

will Volutia temporary service Air Regional Continuity From the three Sardinian ports (Cagliari, Olbia and Alghero) to Rome and Milan. A little over 24 hours before the flights end Alitalia (which already on Wednesday canceled many departures, leaving even those who had to reach the peninsula for competitions on the ground) the district provided news of the result negotiating procedure – In an urgent procedure and for a period of 7 months, waiting for the international call – to allocate roads that ensure the population Regulated rates. The service must start from Friday 15 October – The day Alitalia’s connections will be cut off – but still It is not possible Reservation of Spanish carrier flights. Even if the regional council let it be known that the start date of ticket sales will be “indicated with a subsequent letter”.
“Sardinians are not satisfied: the allocation of roads to Volotia is not enough, if this is not accompanied by the ability to book flights from October 15,” Rocky comments to Arnold BoydoRegional Secretary of FILT CGIL. So far it is not possible to buy tickets or submit any requests from citizens inability Those who need special assistance, or those who need to transport animals. not even a phone number From the airline for information on flights.
For seven months of territorial continuity of the negotiating procedure made available by the region 37 million, Volotea offer even discounts 41 percent. Another carrier that was involved in the negotiating procedure was Ita, the company that was born from the ashes of Alitalia.
Volotea and Ita were also the only two companies to have brought in prior Territory-enabled emergency measures, but they were excluded. It is still pending award of the two-year tender, offered by the region 46 million a year.
Support ilfattoquotidiano.it: we never need you like at this moment
In these difficult and unusual times, it is necessary to ensure that Information quality. for us from ilfattoquotidiano.it The only gentlemen are the readers. Unlike others, we want to offer journalism that is open to everyone, with no paid barriers. Your contribution is necessary to enable us to do this.
Be supportive too
Thanks,
Peter Gomez
Previous article
Even senators must show the green lane at the entrance: “Suspend and cut per diem for offenders.”
“Internet trailblazer. Travelaholic. Passionate social media evangelist. Tv advocate.”
More Stories
Ford Tourneo Connect: Here’s the new generation
Green Pass: Draghi signs Dpcm for controls and apps but disagreement over tampons
“conflicting”. Is there a return to the hypothesis of increasing the fee for licensing of opinion?