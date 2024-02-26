How far should you walk to lose 1 kg?

It is estimated that to lose 1 kg of body weight (from fat), you need to burn around 7,000 calories, a calorie deficit that can be achieved either through physical activity or dietary changes (ideally through both).

The amount of walking needed to lose 1 kg depends on various factors, the most important of which are:

A person's body weight (by far the most important factor),

intensity of walking,

Individual metabolic efficiency.

To make a general calculation, we can start from the assumption that walking 1 km burns about 0.4-0.5 calories per kilogram of body weight.

So a 70kg person will burn approximately 28-35 calories per kilometer (0.4 calories * 70kg and 0.5 calories * 70kg).

If 1 kilogram of body fat equals about 7,000 calories, here's how to calculate the distance needed to burn that amount:

7000 / 28 = 250 km

7000 / 35 = 200 km

This means that a person who weighs 70 kg, without changing anything else in his lifestyle, To burn energy equivalent to 1 kg of body fat, you must walk

Travel 200-250 km,

That is, approximately 250,000 – 312,500 steps (with individual differences, estimated at about 1,250 steps/km)

That is approximately 40-50 hours (at a moderate speed you can cover about 5 km/h).

Heavier people will need shorter distances and vice versa.

Variable factors

body weight : The heavier the individual, the more calories are burned per kilometer traveled, which reduces the distance needed to lose 1 kg, and at the same time in the long term through weight loss, calorie consumption will also be reduced (although partially compensated by a small percentage) Increase In muscle mass, which has a more active basal metabolism).

: The heavier the individual, the more calories are burned per kilometer traveled, which reduces the distance needed to lose 1 kg, and at the same time in the long term through weight loss, calorie consumption will also be reduced (although partially compensated by a small percentage) Increase In muscle mass, which has a more active basal metabolism). intensity Walking faster or on higher ground increases the burning of calories, which reduces the distance required.

Walking faster or on higher ground increases the burning of calories, which reduces the distance required. Metabolic efficiency: Changes in walking habits can affect how effectively the body burns calories. Those who are more accustomed burn fewer calories (the sports gesture becomes more efficient).

General considerations

As you will understand, in addition to walking to lose weight, it is absolutely necessary to follow a healthy, low-calorie diet to lose weight effectively, but physical activity remains an essential element for weight control and for the prevention of cardiovascular diseases in the long term. .

Here's how to lead a more active lifestyle if you're currently sedentary:

Walk at a brisk pace for at least 8 to 10,000 steps a day, every day.

Start gradually, increasing the number of steps per day little by little.

Find a walking buddy to make the activity more fun.

Use the stairs instead of the elevator.

Take a walk during your lunch break.

Park your car a little further away and walk to your destination.

Walking is a simple and safe way to lose weight and improve your healthBut remember: