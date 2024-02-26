The Marche region joins the European Space Agency's Iride project

The Marche region joins IRIDE. “This – explains the Regional Advisor for Economic Development, Andrea Maria Antonini – is one of the most important European space programs for Earth observation, which will be implemented in Italy on the initiative of the government thanks to the resources of the PNRR and will be completed by 2026 under the management of the European Space Agency (ESA) with the support of Italian Space Agency (ASI)”.

The IRIDE program was presented at the Regional Headquarters last November 10 on the occasion of the event “Space Economy: Industrial Day in Marche” during which the benefits to local public administrations were demonstrated. “IRIDE is an opportunity for public administrations – says Antonini – because it will allow the adoption of operational services provided by the European Space Agency (ESA).” Therefore, I believe that joining this initiative is of strategic importance for the Marche region.”

“The countless data collected through IRIDE satellite technologies – continues Antonini – can be supportive in decision-making processes related to regional development, environmental and climate policies, and in many other areas of action linked to sustainable economic development, including These services are also useful for startups, SMEs and industries. For those working in the agricultural sector, they will allow soil mapping through data monitoring and, in general, they will be useful in land management. IRIDE will also support civil protection and other departments to combat instability. Hydrogeology, fire, coastal protection, monitoring of critical infrastructure, air quality and weather conditions.

The overall services available to public administrations are: marine coastal surveillance; air quality; Earth moving; Land cover/land use; Hydrometeorological Service; water resources; Emergency cases; safety. ESA will also provide an Earth observation training package for local administrative officials, undergraduate or graduate students, start-ups and local SMEs. In this sense, the IRIDE program is also an important tool in terms of the wide-ranging services provided and for the training of officials who will be able to use the high-tech software in their activities.