Summer is making itself felt and the heat is getting tougher. In these cases, there are those who are resistant even to high temperatures and those who, on the other hand, cannot do this and keep the air conditioner on permanently.

In addition to being far from being an environmental option, having the air conditioner run for several hours during the day results in a very hefty bill. This especially happens to those who have an air conditioner that was not quite recently produced.

That is why the ideal option is to purchase or replace the old air conditioner with a new model of a higher power class. The plus side is that to do this, you can enjoy state incentives to buy new devices, or to replace old ones. Thanks to the bonus, you will enjoy a discount of between 50% and 65%.

Here’s how to get the air conditioner bonus and save up to 50% of the total

With the 2021 Air Conditioning Bonus, you can get a tax advantage when you buy or replace your air conditioners.

Accessing the reward is very simple. You are entitled to a 50% discount if you renovate the building and purchase a higher energy class appliance, or if you purchase an “A+” energy class air conditioner.

The discount can reach 65% for those who decided to replace the old system with a new one with a heat pump, always of a higher power class.

up to 46,154 euros

The deductible amount is up to a maximum of €46,154, redeemable in 10 equal annual instalments.

Almost everyone can get the bonus: natural persons, VAT numbers, landlords with a regular lease, condominiums, independent public housing organizations.

And again, the companies that own the property and the public or private entities that own the property.

How to claim the reward

It is possible to request the bonus through 730 or as an instant discount. Payment by check, cash and credit cards is not allowed.

Only those made by bank transfer and installment payment with financing will be accepted. Here, then, is how to get the air conditioner bonus and save up to 50% of the total.

