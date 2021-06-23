June 23, 2021

News Net Nebraska

Complete News World

Covid, quando finiranno gli aiuti: le previsioni del ministro Franco

VAT numbers and transfers not prohibited: non-reimbursable aid for 5 billion is on the way

Karen Hines June 23, 2021 2 min read

distance In a few days, transfers began with the non-repayable contributions allocated by the Sostegni bis Decree assigned to VAT numbers. The news came via a joint memorandum from the Ministry of Economy and Finance and the Revenue Authority explaining this Nearly 1.77 million transfers were made on June 22 A total amount exceeding 5 billion euros.

(Who is the All information about who is entitled and on prices).

Total of 5.2 billion

These are automatic benefits directed to taxpayers who have already applied for the first bonus provided by the Sostegni Decree in March. In addition to these transfers, there are also approximately 38 thousand tax credits, for about 166 million euros, that are automatically recognized again to operators who have chosen this method of exchange. In total, there are more than 1.8 million beneficiaries of the new automatic contribution for a total of 5.2 billion euros.

The new automatic contribution is exclusively for persons with an active VAT number on May 26, 2021, the date of entry into force of the Sostegni bis decree, provided that the previous contribution has not been received or returned inappropriately.

Slips

The payments were due to start on June 16, the Economy Minister, Daniel Franco, also indicated. It is therefore possible that acceptance of supplemental contributions associated with the first three months of 2021 and aid (at higher rates) for those who have not submitted a Sostegni-1 application will likely be deferred. In this latter case, the initially indicated departure date was for today, June 23 but will be delayed by a few days.

READ  New York Vaccines Tourists: How It Works, Where It's Done, and Which Vaccine

mode

Going back to the automatic contribution, it is paid by the revenue agency in the same way that the beneficiary chose for the previous contribution. Therefore, if the non-repayable contribution from the first Sostegni decree is chosen for payment by postal or bank transfer, then the automatic contribution to the Sostegni bis decree is credited to the same bank or postal current account. On the other hand, if the use in compensation for the previous contribution is chosen, then the new automatic contribution to the Sostegni bis decree is also recognized in the form of a tax credit, which can be used for compensation on Form F24 with an indication of tax code 6941 established by decision of the Revenue Agency n. 24/E on April 12, 2021.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

Here’s how to get the air conditioner bonus and save up to 50% of the total

June 23, 2021 Karen Hines
4 min read

Here is the “triangle” of Draghi’s diary

June 22, 2021 Karen Hines
1 min read

Intesa Sanpaolo and Semi di Vita promote the (re)Abilita – Economia . project

June 22, 2021 Karen Hines

You may have missed

2 min read

VAT numbers and transfers not prohibited: non-reimbursable aid for 5 billion is on the way

June 23, 2021 Karen Hines
2 min read

Manifest: The fourth season has been canceled permanently

June 23, 2021 Lorelei Reese
4 min read

Earth-like atmosphere may be rare

June 23, 2021 Karen Hines
2 min read

Rome, the priest will go away? He will terminate the contract, then run Miami

June 23, 2021 Mirabelle Hunt