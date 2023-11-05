Here’s how to cook vegetables in an air fryer, helpful tips

An air fryer is an excellent appliance, but you need to know how to use it best. So here are some tips.

It is not enough to have a good device in your hand to be able to use it in the appropriate way. This is also the case with Air fryer.

Various useful tools in the kitchen

Within us kitchenNaturally, nowadays there are many interesting and very useful tools that help us create excellent recipes.

Thus, thanks to the various appliances, from the most basic to the most advanced, even those who are not exactly star chefs can prepare dishes Good appetiteperhaps without too many problems.

In short, we must admit that things have become easier in front of the stove, compared to what they were a few decades ago. In fact, step by step, some have arrived Innovations Which really makes our lives easier.

In this regard, for example, we can mention ovenwhich has been making changes year after year, allowing us to make fewer mistakes and serve our family delicious foods with complete ease.

Actually, there’s a really interesting tool Air fryer Which is chosen nowadays by most people who love cooking. The reason is that thanks to it many basic operations can be performed.

Tips for using an air fryer

there Air fryer It is a device that allows you to prepare various good dishes. Thus, specifically, baked foods can be given, such as, for example, Cordon bleu and cutletsFrench fries and also preparing many vegetables from them zucchinithe carrotI BroccoliI fennelAnd more.

As for vegetables, in this case, in order not to make foolish mistakes, it is good to remember some details. Let’s see some tips that should not be underestimated.

So, first of all, you should not overfill the basket and avoid overcooking as well Mashed vegetables. Instead, focus on baked ones. Moreover, don’t choose them either Leafy vegetables Like, for example, cabbage.

Strange as it may seem, however, it would be a no-brainer to choose Fresh vegetablesBecause cooking in the air fryer may make it too soft. Instead, choose frozen.

Then, again, don’t cut the vegetables very well, leave them, and therefore a little thick, maybe like it Sticks.

However, a mistake that can often happen is something that can give you a really unpleasant outcome. In fact, it is important not to forget Soft vegetable fat With a little oil so it doesn’t burn while cooking.

In short, if you are able to pay attention to and follow these simple suggestions, you will see that you will no longer make a mess and you will be able to prepare delicious dishes like true masters.