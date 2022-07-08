Here Comes the Gazelle Full Moon: Here’s How and When to See the Coolest Moon in 2022

The full moon is the phase of the moon during which the hemisphere of the moon illuminated by the sun is completely visible from the Earth. This happens because the position of the satellite is opposite to the position of the sun in relation to the Earth. This way the moon is visible all night long (Wikipedia source).

there Super Moon of the Deer It will be visible on the night between July 13 and 14, 2022 and returns in its own name to the Native Americans.

Do you know why the people of America renamed Super Fall Moon after the Deer Moon?

They simply set the period in which male deer antlers begin to grow again for annual renewal.

The July 13, 2022when the sun sets, more precisely at 20:37, the Super Moon for deer It will become the undisputed star of the sky, and it will obviously be visible to the naked eye because it is so close to our planet.

If the sky is overcast, we recommend that you follow this wonderful event in the broadcast on the site www.virtualtelescope.eu

For a 360-degree enjoyment, LunaSup always chooses places that are free from light pollution and shifts your gaze between south and southeast.

Set this date, Wednesday, July 13, 2022.