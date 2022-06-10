“Here, where the sun never sets”: Video from space by AstroSamantha

desktop
The Italian astronaut posted an exceptional video on social media
Samantha Cristoforetti, in orbit on the International Space Station, has posted an incredible new video to her social profiles. The Italian astronaut for the European Space Agency “in the seasons of ‘high beta’ explains that our orbit plan never blocks the Earth, which means that the sun never sets. And the images from space are really amazing.”
Jun 10, 2022 – Updated Jun 10, 2022, 8:24
