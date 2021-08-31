‘They are carrying a hanging man’, an inhumane horror – Libero Quotidiano

Hypothesis is a must. Although the page that posted a video a Hanged man hanging from a US helicopter The matter ended up in the hands of the Taliban claiming to release “official news” from the Islamic Emirate in AfghanistanThere is no confirmation that this is actually what they are saying. So the images may have been manipulated, but they are anyway very powerful, as is the message you want to convey.

A humiliating message to the West, and in particular to the United States, which is trying to put an accurate estimate of the damage related to the military equipment that ended up in the hands of the Taliban after the complete withdrawal from Afghanistan. “Our Air Force! At the moment, helicopters of the Islamic Emirate are flying over the city of Kandahar and are patrolling the city.” Twitter Taleb Times. The helicopter shown in the photos must be A American Black Hawk: About thirty would have ended up in the hands of the Taliban.

Jake SullivanThe White House National Security Adviser said the United States did not yet have a “complete picture” of the weapons that ended up in the hands of the Taliban. But he was keen to provide clarification on the helicopters: “Those Black Hawks were not handed over to the Taliban. They were handed over to the Afghan National Security Forces to be able to defend themselves at the specific request of President Ghani.”