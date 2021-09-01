September 1, 2021

"Zero tolerance for illegal protests"

Samson Paul September 1, 2021 1 min read

Threats from no fax, no green lane to journalists, politicians and doctors. The Minister of the Interior, Luciana Lamorgese, expressed her “strong condemnation of the attacks directed in an unacceptable tone on the network against government representatives, politicians, doctors and journalists in connection with the Green Corridor and measures to contain the spread of COVID-19.” The owner of the Ministry of Interior continues, “All these events are subject to investigations by the judicial police.”

Minister Lamorgese concludes that “threats and calls to commit crimes using the Internet will not be tolerated,” also stressing that “violations will not be allowed on the occasion of protest initiatives near railway stations announced on the network for tomorrow.”

Maximum attention by the police forces in light of the events announced by La Fax for tomorrow throughout Italy in conjunction with the entry into force of the duty to show the green corridor for long-distance travel. The announcement of the protests at the moment came exclusively from Tam Tam on social media. Major transport hubs such as stations, airports and ports will be monitored. Conduct a plan to deal with possible disturbances.

