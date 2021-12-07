December 7, 2021

News Net Nebraska

Complete News World

Here are the discounted products

Here are the discounted products

Karen Hines December 7, 2021 2 min read

The Ecofin Council has reached an agreement on reforming value-added tax rates by expanding the list of goods and services on which member states can reduce tax. Products that could take advantage of the 5% lower rate now include sanitary pads and masks as well as some digital services (such as Internet access or live streaming of sporting and cultural events), including electric bicycles, and home renovations. These are mainly public health, environmental and digital goods. Ecofin took into account in its ratings “On the digital transformation of the economy “guided by a series of principles,” a note reads, “such as ultimate consumer advantage and the public interest.” The European Parliament will now have to decide on the legislation.

Once the new rules come into effect, member states will have the option of applying two reduced rates of at least 5% to a range of goods and services. As the European Council document indicates, member states are in fact required to apply the standard VAT rate of 15% or more and can apply one or two reduced rates, not less than 5%, to certain products by way of exception.

The new list also includes “pharmaceutical products used for medical and veterinary purposes, including products used for contraception, feminine hygiene protection and absorbent hygiene products” as well as “essential goods for compensating and overcoming disability”. And again: “the right to enter performances, theatres, circuses, exhibitions, amusement parks, concerts, museums, zoos, cinemas,” as well as newspapers and periodicals. On the transportation front, reduced value added tax may be applied to “engines or other vehicles, or the provision of services related to the transportation of passengers”.

See also  Switzerland and Turkey, victories for Italy's opponents

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

You can no longer withdraw this amount

December 7, 2021 Karen Hines
2 min read

CGIL-UIL against the 8-hour general strike maneuver on December 16 – Economy

December 7, 2021 Karen Hines
2 min read

When the euro banknotes change: how it will be

December 6, 2021 Karen Hines

You may have missed

3 min read

Tens of thousands of people without electricity and transportation in chaos – photos and videos

December 7, 2021 Samson Paul
1 min read

“Towards the Yellow Zone at Christmas”

December 7, 2021 Noah French
2 min read

Here are the discounted products

December 7, 2021 Karen Hines
2 min read

Space economy, new US strategy leverages skills, safety and sustainability

December 7, 2021 Karen Hines