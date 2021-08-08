Here are (really) the number of adverse reactions to vaccines

16 serious events per 100,000 doses administered: This is reported on Day 7 Transfer Monitor medicines on Vaccines anti Covid by Aifa (Italian Medicines Agency).

How many reactions: here are the numbers

The analyzed data checked all suspicious reports negative reaction Registered in the National Pharmacovigilance Network between December 27, 2020 and July 26, 2021 for the four vaccines used in the current vaccination campaign, such as Pfizer, Moderna, AstraZeneca and Johnson & Johnson. Over the seven months, 84,322 reports were received out of a total of 65,926.591 doses: with a quick math calculation, ADVERSE reports were an average of 128 per 100,000 doses of which 87.1% indicated non-serious events such as injection site pain, fever, asthenia/fatigue and muscle pain. Reports severeOn the other hand, it represents 12.8% of the total with an average of 16 serious events per 100,000 doses taken. In previous reports, Aifa noted that regardless of vaccine type and dose (first or second), the reaction occurred in most cases (about 80%) on the same day of vaccination or the next day and more rarely after the following 48 hours.

Vaccines with more side effects

Most of the reports relate to the Kommernati vaccine (the technical name of Pfizer) at 68%, so far the most used In the vaccination campaign, 71% of doses were administered; In second place is the much-discussed Vaxzevria (AstraZeneca), which is now held to the test, with 25% of reports and 17% of doses given; It is followed by Spikevax (Moderna vaccine) with 6% of reports and 10% of doses, and finally Janssen (J&J) anti-Covid vaccine with 1% of reports and only 2% of doses.

What are the negative events

For all vaccines, the most frequently reported adverse events were fever, fatigue, headache, muscle/joint pain, injection site pain, chills and nausea. “ Serious adverse events related to vaccination are the most common a painting Flu-like syndrome with severe symptoms, more frequent after the second dose of mRNA vaccine and after the first dose of Vaxzevria ‘, as the Aifa report reads: So, for the sake of purely statistical rhetoric, the main problems occurred after the second dose of Pfizer and Moderna and after the first dose of AstraZeneca.

What happened with heterogeneous vaccination