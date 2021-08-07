Poste Italiane: Recruitment of postmen from central and northern Italy

Poste Italiane is looking for people to take on the job of a postman. Let’s see what areas the research focuses on and when to apply

last August 4 Italian Post He posted a new post. L ‘an agency Looking for new employees for the role Postman for some regions of central and northern Italy.

So let’s see specifically the areas where the new workforce is most needed, which ones skills wanted and special situation Which times for every To be able to submit an application for this exciting business opportunity.

Read also >>> Poste Italiane Standard Compensation: Theft Victim Can Smile Now

Poste Italiane, Postman Recruitment: Requirements and Application Methods

Starting with offices, the demand is concentrated in Veneto, Piedmont, Lombardy, Valle d’Aosta, Friuli Venezia Giulia, Trentino Alto Adige, Umbria, Tuscany, Liguria, Emilia-Romagna, Marche.

Regarding the requirements, there are no specific skills required. A baccalaureate degree with a minimum score of 70/100 or a bachelor’s degree with a minimum score of 102/110 is required.

If these thresholds are not reached, there is no point in trying, and the application will be deleted immediately. Of course, you must have a file Driving License To be able to drive the scooter provided by Italian Post For the purpose of carrying out the work and Bilingual license for my candidates Bolzano Province.

How can I apply for this job? Simple, you need to use the form available in official site From postal company. There is even time September 5, 2021 To be able to apply. All that remains is to go to the “Jobs” section of the portal Italian Post And click on the profile of your interest.

Read also >>> Poste Italiane: What are the best investments in this difficult time

The last step is to press the blue button written on it Submit your request And continue to enter the required data. Those who have already tried the previous bidding process can also apply, but then they were not contacted again. Therefore, in view of the non-rosy period that was Beautiful countryThis opportunity must be taken into consideration.