Headaches, irritability or difficulty resting may be signs of this syndrome that also affects women and that we should not overlook

It can happen that the way we behave suddenly changes. We feel bad with ourselves and others, and this often also has repercussions on our social relationships or with our partner. Perhaps we give the wrong feeling that we are thinking of someone else, causing those around us to suffer.

In particular, if we are usually quiet, this sudden “tsunami” mood seems to be a signal that something is wrong. Headache, irritability or restless rest can be factors in a particular disease. And not just a result of each other behaviors.

Usually, you avoid accepting it, as if it were some kind of personal defeat. We always want to feel powerful and never accept our bodies sending us these messages. Perhaps we attribute them to the new season, or blame others for this constant tension, when it does not happen.

Not only does the mood change, but there are also other unmistakable signs of this pathology

Constant change in mood and irritability towards everyone are just some of the typical signs of this disease. As well as frequent headaches. Other physical symptoms associated with this syndrome can be disorders of the skin, intestines, and stomach. It can also affect the way we eat, oscillating between a lack of appetite and an eating disorder. Another symptom of this syndrome is a feeling of constant fatigue and muscle tension. Not to mention a loss of memory or focus.

Unfortunately, there are also psychological disorders that are slowly escalating. One of them is the loss of confidence in our abilities. We feel inadequate in what we are doing. Even some separation or lack of interest in the things we used to have should put us on alert. In some cases, this leads to panic attacks, anxiety, and isolation.

In short, these are all very important signals that we should not ignore, immediately contact our trusted doctor. These, in fact, are some of the symptoms that can indicate an overworked stress. As specialists inhumanitiesWe must pay attention to what is called burnout, which is an emotional and energetic breakdown due to too much commitment to work.

Which, beware, is not only about those who work outside the home, but also the housewives who struggle to manage everything. Housework, children, and obligations, especially with large families, can be devastating.

The burden of obligations, at work or at home, ends up draining us. Constantly thinking about work deadlines, even outside the traditional eight hours, isn’t good. Practice physical, Proper nutrition, and rewarding personal connections can help us prevent these moments of extreme stress. The advice is always to go straight to our trusted doctor to deal with the problem before it gets worse.

