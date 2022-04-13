April 13, 2022

News Net Nebraska

Complete News World

Neuroscientist Matthew Calio dies at 52 - Kronaka

Neuroscientist Matthew Calio dies at 52 – Kronaka

Karen Hines April 13, 2022 2 min read

Pisa, April 13, 2022 – Neuroscientist Matthew Callio, a professor at the University of Padua, author of important contributions to the field of neurophysiology, died after a long illness at the age of 52. The disappearance was announced by Scuola Normale Superiore from Pisawho was a student in a regular course and a specialization course.

Originally from spicesFor many years, Caleo collaborated closely with the biology laboratory at the Scuola Normale, who are remembered for his great human qualities. With a versatile talent and great methodological rigor, Caleo has made important contributions to the field of neurophysiology, in particular to the degeneration and plasticity of the visual system and central nervous system. Among the most relevant are the study of the effects of Bdnf on neurogenesis in adults, a series of studies on the central effects of botulinum toxin and basic studies on the physiology of the visual cortex. Several pupils have been trained in Normal who will continue their studies. Pupil of Professor Lamberto Maffei, post-doctoral, conducted research in Rome, at the Levi-Montalcini Foundation. Returning to Pisa, he worked as a post-doctoral at Normal, Researcher at the Institute of Neuroscience at CNR, where, since 2010, he has also held the position of Director of the Pisa Branch.

From 2018 he was a full professor of physiology at the University of Padova, in the Department of Biomedical Sciences. For many years, Caleo was a member of the admission committees for the regular competition for the Scuola Normale, fellow of the Laboratory of Physiology, faculty member and supervisor of graduate theses as well as contracting professor. The research team in the Biology Laboratory of the Scuola Normale, with whom Professor Calio has collaborated closely, the graduate students he has followed for more than twenty years, in addition to scientific merits, remember his great human qualities.

See also  The mystery of the little monster makes scientists argue. Details »ILMETEO.it

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

3 min read

Headaches, irritability or difficulty resting may be signs of this syndrome that also affects women and that we should not overlook

April 13, 2022 Karen Hines
2 min read

Presales are underway for a six-hour flight to “space” on a hot air balloon

April 12, 2022 Karen Hines
2 min read

Strong hurricane during the week until about summer Saturday, temperatures in some areas!

April 12, 2022 Karen Hines

You may have missed

1 min read

North Korea: US-Japan maneuvers with aircraft carriers and super jets – Last Hour

April 13, 2022 Noah French
2 min read

Airbnb unveils identity of Digital Nomad 2.0

April 13, 2022 Karen Hines
1 min read

“One night, two nights, three nights… one of the best bitches of my life”

April 13, 2022 Lorelei Reese
2 min read

Neuroscientist Matthew Calio dies at 52 – Kronaka

April 13, 2022 Karen Hines