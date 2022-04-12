Presales are underway for a six-hour flight to “space” on a hot air balloon

$1,000 immediately, refundable, as an introduction to the unique experience of living there spatial perspective by Space Perspective in The absolute comfort of the Neptune spaceship. It’s another great proposition for a space tourism startup business, one that stands in contrast, also in terms of costs and respect to Virgin Galactic. A space perspective suggests a Six hour trip Between the ascents and descents pampered by the spaceship Neptune, a “space balloon” capable of surviving for two hours at an altitude of 30,000 meters above sea level, “Above 99% of Earth’s Atmosphere”, mainly in the stratosphere. Convenience is not a misused term. Technically, when describing the rise of Neptune, one should talk about take-off, but it is difficult because it often refers to fire and flames, blazing acceleration and crush (and crush) times.

Nothing more wrong: “take off” Or rather the appearance of the spaceship Neptune continues Two hours Because it happens at 12 miles per hour, 20 km per hour This is to allow for a relaxing, panoramic and above all comprehensive experience. The same applies to disembarking, it takes the same time and ends up on the water where, at a predetermined location, there is a company boat ready to return “alien” tourists to the mainland.

Rising living room with zero emissions





Space Perspective is very proud of itself Hot Air Balloon 2.0 the size of a football field,“Only a spaceship in the world (misnamed, because space doesn’t reach, editor) to be carbon neutral Since then thanks hydrogen propulsion They only pollute the factory. Rising living room with zero emissions: inside the capsule waiting for guests there are large reclining seats to enjoy them, between one photo to be immediately posted on social networks, A good cocktail or meal, thanks to the bar service and Wi-Fi connection. See also The next hours, severe thunderstorms with hail falling in the evening. Risk Zones »ILMETEO.it