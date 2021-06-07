He is the fourth in the Cuban national team

Baseball, Andy Rodriguez also deserted the United States: he is the fourth Cuban team الفريق

Neptune Baseball Stadium – JRC photo wikipedia.it – ​​CC BY-SA 2.5

A fourth member of the Cuban baseball team decides to defect And stay in Florida after the Americas Championships before the Olympics. It is located around Andy RodriguezHe plays in the J-League and is considered an emerging talent in Cuban baseball. In recent days, they decided to dismiss other players and the psychologist for the Cuban delegation. 22 years “He decided to violate his contract with the Fukuoka Softbank Hawks of the Japan Professional League, the country to which he was supposed to travel today from the United States.The Cuban Baseball Federation (FCB) reports in a statement.

The player signed with the Japanese national team in January.”But he did not come to the airport, unlike Alfredo Despini, Levan Moinillo, Riddle Martinez and Yadel Rodriguez.‘, who plays in Japan with the support of FCB. Before him, Ce’sar Prieto, considered one of the top talents in Cuban baseball, defected on May 26, just hours after arriving in the United States. Last Thursday, team psychologist, Jorge, left Ciel Figueroa.Lazaro Blanco left the team on Friday to stay in the U.S. The Cuban national baseball team, after two defeats in Venezuela and Canada, failed to qualify for the Olympics for the first time in its history, causing consternation in Cuba, a three-time Olympic champion in that discipline .