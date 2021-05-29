HBO MAX secures rights to UEFA CHAMPIONS LEAGUE in Brazil and Mexico

(Written by Lorenzo de Nobila) – HBO Max, A United States video streaming service operated by Warner Media DirectHas acquired the rights to broadcast matches Champions League at Brazil e Mexico.

WarnerMedia announced that it will be available in 39 regions across the region as of June 29, with programming ranging from live sports to original series, documentaries and films.

After this season’s UEFA Champions League crowning, which ends in Portugal this weekend in the all-English final between Manchester City and Chelsea, HBO Max will replace Disney-owned networks ESPN and Fox Sports Latin America as the tournament’s best European football anchor. Mexico.

diverse Reports indicate that HBO Max will broadcast every match live between 2021 and 2024, but it is unclear how many of those games will be shown exclusively. The financial terms of the deal have also not been reported, at this time.

The launch of HBO Max in Latin America and the Caribbean marks its first project outside of the US, having launched in May 2020.

“Our entry into Latin America and the Caribbean is the first step in the global launch of HBO Max,” HBO Max International President Johannes Larcher said in a statement. “We are delighted that fans across the region will soon be able to enjoy HBO Max and its amazing collection of content. WarnerMedia is one of the most popular and trusted sources of entertainment in all of Latin America, and we are so excited that our global journey starts here.”

HBO Max Latin America will be available on a wide range of connected devices, and it will include two subscription plans starting at $ 3 per month by country and will be distributed through partners including AT&T Mexico, DirecTV Latin America, Sky Brasil, and Grupo América Móvil. .

The service will be provided to customers with an existing HBO linear subscription at no additional cost, while additional distribution partners will be announced in due course.