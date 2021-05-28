“Come and have a beer,” as they hold him in a bar. Does the crown cost him? – Free daily

What a pub could Prince Charles Except in whom bears his name? On an official visit to Clapham, South London, with Camila’s wifeThe heir to the throne went to Prince of pub Wells. Not only that, because Carlo even allowed himself to tour behind the table, giving life to an unprecedented beer-tapping show, with Camilla next to him looking at him entertained.

The curtain inside the tavern was not planned, but the visit was, because it was part of the program of Carlo and Camilla, who after training in anti-Covid measures wanted to feel close to the many companies that had finally returned to work in Great Britain. “To celebrate our great life – the official profile reads on Instagram – today the Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall visited some independent businesses, and met residents of the old town of Clapham. While walking along the main road, His Royal Highness has been invited to have a pint at the Prince of Wales pub. ”

And Prince Charles was not ashamed: after tasting beer, he later made a joke, that he would like to visit every bar bearing his name in the future, hoping to get free beer. The couple, who formed Carlo and Camilla, were vaccinated last February.