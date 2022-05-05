Greetings from space on TikTok: Here’s the first video of Astrosamantha from the International Space Station

He had promised her before he left: “I will continue to share videos with you from my new home in spaceAnd so, Samantha Cristoforetti, the Italian astronaut at the European Space Agency, who departed last April 27 for the Minerva mission in space, posted her first Tik Tok from the International Space Station, the International Space Station. “We’ve been here for a few days and we’re very busy. – says Astrosamantha – and it’s pretty crowded, because for a short period of time we’ll be with our Crew3 colleagues, who are trying to get the most out of this handover, trying to figure out all the tips and tricks before we go back to shore.” These are the seven colleagues from the space agencies. The Russian (Oleg Artemyev, Denis Matveyev and Sergey Korsakov) and the United States (Raya Shari, Thomas Mashburn and Kayla Barrow), who continue to work in harmony away from the ongoing conflict on Earth, and ESA astronaut Matthias Maurer.In these hours, after the delivery, Maurer returns to Earth with Other astronauts on the Crew-3 mission.
Cristoforetti concluded the video by asking her followers: “What are the things that pique your curiosity about life on the space station? Write them in the comments.” The beeline for space is open.
to know more:
Matter, Cristoforetti reconcile with the rest of the space cooperation
Astrosamantha, the first tiktoker in space
Cristoforetti concluded the video by asking her followers: “What are the things that pique your curiosity about life on the space station? Write them in the comments.” The beeline for space is open.
to know more:
Matter, Cristoforetti reconcile with the rest of the space cooperation
Astrosamantha, the first tiktoker in space
“Internet trailblazer. Travelaholic. Passionate social media evangelist. Tv advocate.”
More Stories
The wonder of the solar system: size, composition and comparison of planets – video
Flat Stomach and Upper Metabolism If you avoid these trivial mistakes most of us make without realizing it
NASA: Boeing Starliner test flight to the International Space Station may continue on May 19 – Update – IT Pro