May 5, 2022

Greetings from space on TikTok: Here’s the first video of Astrosamantha from the International Space Station

Karen Hines May 5, 2022 2 min read
He had promised her before he left: “I will continue to share videos with you from my new home in spaceAnd so, Samantha Cristoforetti, the Italian astronaut at the European Space Agency, who departed last April 27 for the Minerva mission in space, posted her first Tik Tok from the International Space Station, the International Space Station. “We’ve been here for a few days and we’re very busy. – says Astrosamantha – and it’s pretty crowded, because for a short period of time we’ll be with our Crew3 colleagues, who are trying to get the most out of this handover, trying to figure out all the tips and tricks before we go back to shore.” These are the seven colleagues from the space agencies. The Russian (Oleg Artemyev, Denis Matveyev and Sergey Korsakov) and the United States (Raya Shari, Thomas Mashburn and Kayla Barrow), who continue to work in harmony away from the ongoing conflict on Earth, and ESA astronaut Matthias Maurer.In these hours, after the delivery, Maurer returns to Earth with Other astronauts on the Crew-3 mission.
Cristoforetti concluded the video by asking her followers: “What are the things that pique your curiosity about life on the space station? Write them in the comments.” The beeline for space is open.
