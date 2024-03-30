Graduation comes at the age of 102, a ceremony at the retirement home for the chemist who has been waiting for the laurel wreath since 1949.

bordenone – “From the height of my 102 years, I say to you: Long live you all!” Thus the centenarian Gianluigi Giovitti when he was declared “subject expert” in pharmaceutical chemistry. This happened on Friday, according to what the newspaper reported Veneto messenger, to the guest of the Umberto Primo nursing home in Pordenone, who after 75 years managed to overcome a bureaucratic obstacle and obtain the title. The online ceremony was held at the initiative of the University of Modena, the city where 102-year-old Gianluigi Giovitti was born and studied and where he graduated in 1947 in chemistry. “Our compatriot Gianluigi Giovitti, born in 1922, sees an important achievement recognized after many years,” said Carlo Spagnole, Mayor of Sacelle, who spoke at the ceremony held at the retirement home in Pordenone.

Hurdle in the race to the finish line second

At the time of graduation, Giovanetti had also undertaken studies in pharmaceutical chemistry, with the intention of joining the staff of the family pharmacy, the historic Sant'Omobono Pharmacy. But, due to bureaucracy, he remembers his daily life and is not recognized for his laboratory work, which is necessary to pass the final exam. It was 1949.

– Children’s commitment to handling the situation

Giovitti's two children, Roberto and Tiziana, who attended the party yesterday with other relatives, contacted the University of Modena. “After appropriate checks – they told the newspaper Maria Paula Costi From the Department of Life Sciences and Department Director, Lorena Rebecchi – We thought it appropriate to grant the title of “Subject Expert” in Pharmaceutical Chemistry. We have greatly appreciated the passion we have felt in this message, and it is a wonderful education for our young people, where we understand the concern and sense of respect for a testimony that may seem only formal, but in fact hides a great commitment and deep faith. On the importance of study, qualification and preparation.”