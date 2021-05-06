Govt, USA supports suspension of patent protection on vaccines | Pfizer CEO Albert Burla: “Not positive”

The World Pharmaceutical Companies They said they were “disappointed” by the Biden administration’s choice. The latter “firmly believes in intellectual property protections, but supports the abolition of certain protections for the Covit-19 vaccine to end this epidemic,” Katherine Tai stressed.

White House spokeswoman Jen Zhaki said she hoped Joe Biden would support the cancellation and that the president would like to talk about it in the next few hours. “This is an important moment in the fight against Govt-19,” said WHO Director-General Tetros Adanom Caprais. India and South Africa in particular are demanding the suspension of the vaccine patent to speed up production, but some countries, including France, oppose it. Instead Paris is asking for donations from poor countries.

EU: “Ready to discuss US proposal” “The EU is ready to discuss any plan to tackle the Govt crisis effectively and practically. That is why it is ready to discuss the US proposal to waive an intellectual property security patent.” Goit vaccines are the goal to help achieve this. Ursula van der Leyen, President of the European Commission, in his speech on the status of the Union.

Opening of Russia e GermanyGermany and Russia say they are “open” to the debate over the revocation of patent protection for vaccines. Vladimir Putin, for his part, said he was “ready” to support the initiative.

Pharmaceutical companies: “US disappointed with patents” America’s decision is “disappointing”. This is what Ifma, a Geneva-based consortium of international pharmaceutical companies, says. “We fully agree with the goal that vaccines are distributed quickly and fairly around the world. But as we have repeatedly said, suspension is the simple but wrong answer to a complex problem,” says one statement. Companies fear that such action could reduce profits in the future and affect their business model, which is based on costly research. In this context, Katherine Tai agrees that negotiations at the World Trade Organization “take time, taking into account the consensus of the organization and the complexity of the issues involved.”

“The goal is to get people safe and effective vaccines as soon as possible,” Toy said, considering what is happening in India. “Management is intensifying its efforts, in collaboration with the private sector and all possible partners, to expand the production and distribution of vaccines,” he said.

Director of the World Trade Organization, Good American plan on patent removal “I welcome with great satisfaction the purpose of the United States’ involvement in the temporary waiver of the International Covenant on Intellectual Property, which will help fight the epidemic.” Director-General of the World Trade Organization (WTO) Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala expressed satisfaction at the announcement by US Trade Representative Katherine Tai of the temporary removal of patent restrictions for vaccines against Govt.