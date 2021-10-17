Gotham Knights, new visuals for the multiplayer co-op game – Nerd4.life

Also some new people arrive Pictures for every Gotham Knightsaction game Co-op multiplayer by Warner Bros. Montreal, who made a little comeback during the ongoing DC FanDome.

The images in question are mainly from the story trailer that was shown a few minutes ago during the presentation conference, which we also saw a behind-the-scenes trailer and focused on most Owl Court, or the group of villains who, in this case, would give a hard time to the game’s heroes within Gotham City.

As we have seen, Gotham Knights does not see Batman as a playable character but four supporting characters who have here become absolute heroes: Batgirl, Nightwing, Red Hood and Robin.

The squad is designed to allow for four player co-op multiplayer of course, all within what should be a true open world dedicated to action.

The new images are basically frames for the presentation trailer, which in turn have an exclusive narrative feel, all focusing on the cinematic scenes. So they tell us something more about the story than the actual gameplay, given the cinematic cut of this presentation.