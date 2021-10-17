October 17, 2021

News Net Nebraska

Complete News World

PC Requirement Revealed, Weighing 150 GB - Nerd4.life

PC Requirement Revealed, Weighing 150 GB – Nerd4.life

Gerald Bax October 17, 2021 2 min read

Only a few days left until launch Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy Square Enix has updated the dedicated Steam page to reveal a file System requirements Final PC version.

As we can see from the specs below, Square Enix recommends a configuration that mounts at least an i7-4790 or Ryzen 5 1600 processor and a GTX 1660 Super or RX 590 as the GPU, plus 16GB of RAM. Anyway, make sure you have plenty of free space, because PC games are so demanding 150 GB for installation.

As Eidos-Montréal has revealed in the past, Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy on PC will be able to take advantage of real-time ray tracing, improving performance thanks to Nvidia’s DLSS, diffuse lighting, HDR, an ultra-wide color gamut and higher resolution up to 8 kilo.


Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy, Cosmo, a Russian talking dog

here the Minimum and Recommended System Requirements di Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy for PC:

Minimum Requirements

  • Requires 64-bit processor and operating system
  • OS: Windows 10 64-bit version 1803
  • Healer: AMD Ryzen 5 1400 / Intel Core i5-4460
  • memory: 8 GB of RAM
  • video card: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 / AMD Radeon RX 570
  • DirectX: Version 12
  • memory: 150 GB of available space

Recommended requirements

  • Requires 64-bit processor and operating system
  • OS: Windows 10 64-bit version 1803
  • Healer: AMD Ryzen 5 1600 / Intel Core i7-4790
  • memory: 16 GB of RAM
  • video card: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1660 Super / AMD Radeon RX 590
  • DirectX: Version 12
  • memory: 150 GB of available space

Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy sarà show for PS5, PS4 and Xbox Series X | S, Xbox One and PC e live streaming with GeForce NOW il October 26, 2021. Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy is also coming to the Nintendo Switch in the cloud in some regions, again starting October 26. The original comic-inspired costumes were recently revealed.

See also  Another video game ready to 'copy' it

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

1 min read

Gotham Knights, new visuals for the multiplayer co-op game – Nerd4.life

October 17, 2021 Gerald Bax
4 min read

How TIM’s Ultra Broadband Works

October 16, 2021 Gerald Bax
2 min read

Lucy launches the first direct probe of Jupiter’s asteroid DIRECT – Space & Astronomy

October 16, 2021 Gerald Bax

You may have missed

3 min read

So Zuckerberg helped Biden win the election

October 17, 2021 Samson Paul
4 min read

Paris vs GDP: Noble or not, you can’t talk to idiots

October 17, 2021 Noah French
3 min read

‘Italian savings burned to help speculators’ Malvezzi reveals disturbing chart

October 17, 2021 Karen Hines
2 min read

Ambra Angiolini does not appear at the book fair and evaluates legal action against Striscia la Notizia: “illegal interference and provocation”

October 17, 2021 Lorelei Reese