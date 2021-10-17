PC Requirement Revealed, Weighing 150 GB – Nerd4.life

Only a few days left until launch Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy Square Enix has updated the dedicated Steam page to reveal a file System requirements Final PC version.

As we can see from the specs below, Square Enix recommends a configuration that mounts at least an i7-4790 or Ryzen 5 1600 processor and a GTX 1660 Super or RX 590 as the GPU, plus 16GB of RAM. Anyway, make sure you have plenty of free space, because PC games are so demanding 150 GB for installation.

As Eidos-Montréal has revealed in the past, Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy on PC will be able to take advantage of real-time ray tracing, improving performance thanks to Nvidia’s DLSS, diffuse lighting, HDR, an ultra-wide color gamut and higher resolution up to 8 kilo.



Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy, Cosmo, a Russian talking dog

here the Minimum and Recommended System Requirements di Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy for PC:

Minimum Requirements

Requires 64-bit processor and operating system

OS: Windows 10 64-bit version 1803

Windows 10 64-bit version 1803 Healer: AMD Ryzen 5 1400 / Intel Core i5-4460

AMD Ryzen 5 1400 / Intel Core i5-4460 memory: 8 GB of RAM

8 GB of RAM video card: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 / AMD Radeon RX 570

NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 / AMD Radeon RX 570 DirectX: Version 12

Version 12 memory: 150 GB of available space

Recommended requirements

Requires 64-bit processor and operating system

OS: Windows 10 64-bit version 1803

Windows 10 64-bit version 1803 Healer: AMD Ryzen 5 1600 / Intel Core i7-4790

AMD Ryzen 5 1600 / Intel Core i7-4790 memory: 16 GB of RAM

16 GB of RAM video card: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1660 Super / AMD Radeon RX 590

NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1660 Super / AMD Radeon RX 590 DirectX: Version 12

Version 12 memory: 150 GB of available space

Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy sarà show for PS5, PS4 and Xbox Series X | S, Xbox One and PC e live streaming with GeForce NOW il October 26, 2021. Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy is also coming to the Nintendo Switch in the cloud in some regions, again starting October 26. The original comic-inspired costumes were recently revealed.