Germany presents a 10-point plan to counteract the slowdown in GDP: $7 billion in relief for small and medium-sized businesses and reducing bureaucracy

The German government, facing a slowdown in GDP, has approved a series of measures to give new impetus to Germany’s economy. Germany. Starting with a pack of Tax exemption For small and medium businesses of approx 7 billion annually Which should continue until 2028. German Chancellor Olaf Schultz This was announced during a joint press conference with the Vice President of the University and the Minister of Economy, Robert Habeck Minister of Finance, Christian LindnerHe presented a ten-point plan that included reductions bureaucracyinvestments in Climate protectionmore Oversea skilled workers Faster planning and approval processes.

Several projects are already underway. According to the document, the current economic slowdown should not lead to a curb on long-term investment by companies in the future or to a further decline in economic growth.Housing construction. One of the main interventions is the planned “Law of Growth Opportunities”. The amount of relief previously estimated at around €6.6 billion annually will now be increased to €7.035 billion through 2028. The bill will be formally approved by the government on Wednesday in Meseberg. In four years, he is no longer 60 but 80% of losses must be tax deductible. The law also provides for the temporary admission of low consumption For residential buildings, it applies to buildings whose construction begins after September 30, 2023 and before October 1, 2029.

The law includes many other privileges in the corporate sector, including a investment premium “To promote the transformation of the economy, especially in the direction of greater climate protection.” Habeck said that the economic and political situation is difficult, but it is necessary to give a signal that it is worth investing in Germany. For his part, Lindner stressed that the government “takes very seriously the fact that Germany is developing less dynamically than others.” But at the same time, we also know the essence of this country. We have a strong economic structure for medium-sized companies and industries. This is why our country’s potential for change is also enormous, which we want to support with various measures. After recent clashes within the coalition, Scholz called on cabinet members to contribute to the government’s success through better communication.