Gasoline, for 20 cents you can save up to 500 euros: free gasoline for a year | Try it

Studies have found that with 20 cents you can save up to 500 euros on gasoline, and practically free travel for a year.

Fuel costs show no signs of declining The fluctuations scare motorists. But now there is a little trick that solves everything, for example 20 cents is enough to save hundreds of euros.

A real godsend considering it now Traveling by car has become a luxury With current fuel costs. Heading to the gas station to fill up is a nightmare.

Then Italians work to find ways to saveand sometimes it may not be entirely legal, with the risk of getting into serious trouble and having to put aside much more money than they thought they would put aside.

However, using this trick, which is completely legal, you can do just that Save up to 500 euros in fuel, for just 20 cents. imaginary? No, it's all true: here's how to do it.

Fuel saving

We would all like to find a way to save fuel, maybe even… get it free, But it's not that simple. However, there are some measures we can take, for example by slowing down and trying to keep it constant, avoiding sudden braking or sudden acceleration. Obviously, when possible, it would be beneficial to use public transport, but it is not always possible to do so.

It is also useful to identify the cheapest distributors in the area and try to get supplies from them as long as the distance allows. Extending a few kilometers can be helpful, but traveling half an hour to refuel is not exactly comfortable. But now they've discovered a trick he brings Real savings amounting to hundreds of euros per yearAll this for only 20 cents. seeing is believing.

The 20 cent trick

We know how important it is to maintain your car, and Every small action can make a difference. For example, For just 20 cents you can solve many tire problems And saving gasoline. like? It's very simple: just take a 20-cent coin and insert it into the grooves of the wheel to check how deep they are. If the length of the visible part of the coin is 1.6 mm, it means that the frames are in excellent condition; Conversely, if the visible part is longer than 1.6 mm, it means that the wheels are worn out and it is time to change them.

Using this trick, you can always monitor your tires and change them as soon as they start to wear out. Traveling with healthy tires means improving gasoline consumption and thus saving fuel. According to experts, by always keeping your wheels healthy, you can save up to 500 euros per year! That's a lot of money you can put aside to fill more tanks, or why not enjoy a vacation.