GameStop’s new PlayStation 5 stock will arrive on Thursday, April 22nd, 2021!

GameStop She announced that a new PlayStation 5 restocking is coming, and it will be available on April 22, 2021 On the official website, it offers four different buying options.

Time is usual. Be ready to Thursday, April 22, 2021 at 3:30 pm With the new PlayStation 5, click on the GameStop website on the links we will refer to below in the article.

Also this time the digital version will be available for sale. Packages are back and this time they will be customizable Choose from a selection of games and accessories. You can choose between Package A of 574.98 € and Package B for 769.98 €.

Here is the purchase link

Even if you can’t get a console, Don’t worry why GameStop has promised new PlayStation 5 stocks every week. This along with New stocks have arrived at Amazon, He explains The wind is changing and the distribution of new units little by little tries to please everyone.

as we know Sony shipped 4.5 million PS5 at launch, By the end of 2020. Add to these Another 3 million will be completed on March 31, 2021. Then the march continues tightly with Another 15 million PS5s distributed between April 1, 2021 and March 31, 2022.

We invite you again to Subscribe to our Telegram channel dedicated to shows Where every time We will immediately report the availability of the PlayStation 5, X-Box Series X and Video cards Nvidia GeForce RTX Serie 30.

READ  Date and time details - Nerd4.life

