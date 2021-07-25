Green Pass, here’s how to get it on your Android or iOS smartphone

The green corridor is ready for access also to Italy; How to get the certificate that gives us access to some public positions.

Slowly and with difficulty, we are approaching two years since the outbreak of the global epidemic that caused it COVID-19That suddenly changed our way of life.

Tampons, masks, and unfortunately infected were our daily bread in these eighteen months and more; In small steps, it now appears that we are back to normal. Although the virus continues to spread, the number of vaccinated people is increasing and the gods are being studied To be able to resume “contact” activitiesWith all necessary precautions.

That’s why from August 6 to participate in public events (eg fairs, movie screenings, sporting events, etc.) or simply to eat indoors in a restaurant, commuting between municipalities or outside, it will be so It is necessary to show the digital certificateIt can also be obtained on your smartphone.

Green Pass, like having it on a smartphone

the green pass It consists of a digital certificate proving how the concerned citizen has been vaccinated, has recently taken a swab with negative results (valid only for 48 hours) or has already contracted COVID-19 (6 months duration).

Getting this QR code “pass” is actually quite simple; This is really possible Download it directly from Dedicated government website In PDF format, so that it remains as a file on the phone. Much easier and faster to get for those who have already downloaded it Immuni or IO . application, which they already have Sections prepared for the green lane and make the certificate always available.

Another option leads to Electronic health recordIt can be accessed from your local area. The green pass will be created automatically after vaccination, after a negative swab result or after complete recovery from the virus.