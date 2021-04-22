April 22, 2021

News Net Nebraska

Complete News World

WhatsApp Pink Notifier: Do not trust appearances

Gerald Bax April 22, 2021 2 min read

Stay away from WhatsApp Pink. Modifying the seemingly harmless GUI can expose your phone to data theft. Bell expert.

Don’t be fooled by the cute looks. Several days ago, suspicious links were circulated on various social networks that, in theory, They should allow you to change the interface WhatsApp from a purely aesthetic point of view. In this case, the main rule applies: Never click on links if you are not completely sure what opens. At first glance, it doesn’t seem a bad thing, as it is supported by some “Support” screens. In fact, downloading what the link recommends will allow you to bring a new version of the app to your smartphone: Pink WhatsApp.

Nothing cool, just a new look for the world’s most popular messaging app. But it is best not to trust too much in appearances and there are several reasons not to trust such a link. Also because there are important precedents, in the form of innocent aesthetic copies, There were real hacking attempts. It’s not law, of course, but it’s a simple rule of thumb. On the other hand, we all agree that our conversations not only travel through WhatsApp but also a part of our private life.

Read also >>> Yes for free but also no: This is how WhatsApp brings home bread

The innocent look is deceptive: what really is WhatsApp Pink

Pink WhatsApp virus
Photo: web

Then a little bit of wisdom doesn’t hurt. First of all, it is good to note that this pink version is not available in any of the official channels. Neither Google Play, nor Android, or the other app store. But not only that: the link exclusively points to the download APK file, that is, in contradiction to international dictates regarding network security. In these cases, in fact, the danger is that you find malware in your smartphone, as well as malware. It is not certain that it could happen but the mere fact that it is a possibility is a clear call for caution.

READ  Over 36 million copies sold, Creative is the UK's largest team - Multiplayer.it

Read also >>> Whatsapp turns pink and steals all our data (video)

Many programmers raised the alarm. However, remember that in 2015 something similar happened with blue skin. Until then, it was neither a restyling nor a purely aesthetic function. Quite the opposite: downloading this version was equivalent to connecting your smartphone (with all its data) To an unknown hacker. His intentions, you know, are never good. Better to cherish the experiences and let them go. Green isn’t a bad color after all …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

1 min read

GameStop’s new PlayStation 5 stock will arrive on Thursday, April 22nd, 2021!

April 22, 2021 Gerald Bax
2 min read

Ferrari 812 Special Edition, first photos and official information

April 21, 2021 Gerald Bax
2 min read

Resident Evil Village: A demo comparison video for PS5 and PS4 / Pro from Digital Foundry

April 21, 2021 Gerald Bax

You may have missed

2 min read

No one knows that regular yogurt is a real remedy for everyone to solve a pervasive problem that often embarrasses us, plus another really effective advice.

April 22, 2021 Karen Hines
2 min read

Predictions are marked with a tick

April 22, 2021 Lorelei Reese
2 min read

Here it is our health enemy number 1 to absolutely fight to avoid premature aging

April 22, 2021 Karen Hines
3 min read

Juventus: Alessandro Nasi as new president to replace Agnelli? Sports – Football

April 22, 2021 Mirabelle Hunt