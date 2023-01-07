Galaxy Unpacked, the February 1st event revealed by Samsung Columbia

The date of February 1 has been set over and over again Leaker Ice Universe recently said he’s sure he won’t be rejected, but if necessary, additional confirmation arrives that it has an official character, but not yet an essence. Samsung Colombia seems to have anticipated the announcement a few days in advance, posting the featured image of the official Unpacked page a little in advance, confirming the launch date of the series. Galaxy S23.
It was originally thought that the Galaxy S23 range would launch at the end of February, however According to Samsung’s official website in Colombia, the event will be held on February 1. The teaser does not appear much but from the side you can clearly see the new design of the camera module enriched with images of leaves and lilacs, which perhaps hint at the names of the colors seen recently.
Renderings of the Galaxy S23 series have been leaked in recent weeks, showing the S22 Ultra-style lens on all three models, but as expected above, new images have appeared in the past few hours showing the unmodified colors of the Galaxy S23 Ultraor Cotton Flower, Misty Lilac, Vegetal Green, Phantom Black.
The full specifications of the Galaxy S23 are not yet known, but there have been rumors about its implementation 200MP sensor ensures more details and better night photos. The Galaxy S23 and Galaxy S23 Plus will reportedly sport a higher quality lens for the 50MP main unit.
Finally, what is practically certain is that all three models It will be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 globallywhich will likely end the Exynos line of SoCs in Europe.
If the Galaxy S23 launch date is confirmed, we can say that it is now just around the corner, so keep following us as the rumors will only get more intense in the coming days.
