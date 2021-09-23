September 23, 2021

News Net Nebraska

Complete News World

Historic series return on Nintendo Switch leaks ahead of Nintendo Direct - Nerd4.life

Historic series return on Nintendo Switch leaks ahead of Nintendo Direct – Nerd4.life

Gerald Bax September 23, 2021 2 min read

It seems that the fate of a historical series is to return to the Nintendo Switch, within the lineup of games that will be announced within Nintendo Direct, which, we remember, will be organized tonight starting from midnight and we should mainly present the planned novelties of the console this winter, i.e. Kirby, with a new chapter of the “regular” series on console.

There is no information about her, but Leaking It appears to come directly from the Japanese Nintendo website, so the source appears to be reliable. The Japanese title is more or less translated as Kirby: discovering the stars And it will be a new chapter in the Nintendo Switch series, which will arrive in 2022.

There is no one yet Exit date No further details about the game in question, which has so far only been shown with the title and illustration, but it’s very likely that a full presentation will be made during tonight’s Nintendo Direct.

The possibility of a new game coming to Kirby had already appeared last August, when many users noticed strange movements and changes in the official website dedicated to the series, and on the other hand we have known for a while that HAL Lab was making a big comeback in the style of the famous pink Nintendo character.

After a chapter from the “regular” series Kirby: Star Allies, on the Nintendo Switch, we had two more titles dedicated to the character in question, Super Kirby Clash and Kirby Fighters 2, both of which break with different gameplay from tradition.

See also  iPad Pro: 10,000 LEDs under the body and an M1 processor. The Apple tablet is now more powerful than the MacBook Air

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

1 min read

Gran Turismo 7, New Pictures From Sony’s PS5 Edition – Nerd4.life

September 23, 2021 Gerald Bax
2 min read

Won’t be back in the App Store, maybe for several years – Nerd4.life

September 23, 2021 Gerald Bax
2 min read

Announcing the new event on Nintendo Switch games, very soon – Nerd4.life

September 22, 2021 Gerald Bax

You may have missed

2 min read

Bad weather and devastating rains in Spain: flooded sites in the provinces of Huelva and Badajoz

September 23, 2021 Samson Paul
2 min read

United States and European Union Against Big Technology: Announcement Coming Soon

September 23, 2021 Noah French
2 min read

Green Light from the Clean Development Mechanism on Exorbitant Billing Decree: Reducing VAT on gas and 2.5 billion to abolish system fees

September 23, 2021 Karen Hines
2 min read

Verona, le location del “Love in the Villa” di Netflix

September 23, 2021 Lorelei Reese