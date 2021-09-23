Historic series return on Nintendo Switch leaks ahead of Nintendo Direct – Nerd4.life

It seems that the fate of a historical series is to return to the Nintendo Switch, within the lineup of games that will be announced within Nintendo Direct, which, we remember, will be organized tonight starting from midnight and we should mainly present the planned novelties of the console this winter, i.e. Kirby, with a new chapter of the “regular” series on console.

There is no information about her, but Leaking It appears to come directly from the Japanese Nintendo website, so the source appears to be reliable. The Japanese title is more or less translated as Kirby: discovering the stars And it will be a new chapter in the Nintendo Switch series, which will arrive in 2022.

There is no one yet Exit date No further details about the game in question, which has so far only been shown with the title and illustration, but it’s very likely that a full presentation will be made during tonight’s Nintendo Direct.

The possibility of a new game coming to Kirby had already appeared last August, when many users noticed strange movements and changes in the official website dedicated to the series, and on the other hand we have known for a while that HAL Lab was making a big comeback in the style of the famous pink Nintendo character.

After a chapter from the “regular” series Kirby: Star Allies, on the Nintendo Switch, we had two more titles dedicated to the character in question, Super Kirby Clash and Kirby Fighters 2, both of which break with different gameplay from tradition.