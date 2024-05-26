From Earth to the Moon traveling at the speed of light: Watch the chilling video

Embark with us on a journey from Earth to the Moon at the speed of light. distance? 384 thousand kilometers

the The speed of light It makes 7.5 revolutions per second around the Earth: practically 0.13 seconds per orbit. But how long does it take to reach the moon? Let’s say the photon travels at 300,000 kilometers per second, which, while it may be tremendously valuable, becomes very slow in the universe. From Earth to the Moon, a photon would take about 1,255 seconds (surface to surface). In the following video by Dr. James O’Donoghue, the distance between the Earth and the Moon is measured and displayed, along with the dimensions What will happen in practice in real time?

How was it measured?

We are indebted to the Danish astronomer Ole Romer for determining the speed of light, which is 300 thousand kilometers per second. But who tried it first? It is clear that Galileo Galilei: he recognized that it had a limited value but did not have sufficient means to calculate it. It was Romer himself who determined the speed of light in 1676, as he observed the movement of Io, one of Jupiter’s moons, while working at the Royal Observatory in Paris, which was directed at the time by Giovanni Domenico Cassini. Io completes a full orbit around Jupiter in 1.76 days: but Römer realized that the time taken by the Moon was not always the same and depended on the distance between Earth and Io. Our planet is moving away from order Jupiter In some periods of the year, this difference is determined.

