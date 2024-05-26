VAT bonus of €800 2024, not automatic you have to request it

VAT Bonus, how to apply for the €800 contribution. Below are the details of the procedure.

This usually leads us to believe that bonuses and allowances are mostly intended for employees. In fact, there are also possibilities for that VAT holders Dealing with special economic circumstances. This is the so-called case VAT bonus of 800 euros.

The official name of the bonus is Extraordinary income and continuity of operation allowance (ISCRO)a measure introduced on a trial basis with the 2021 Budget Law, and intended at the time to respond to the Covid emergency involving many self-employed workers. Large losses in trading volume. ISCRO was scheduled to be held in 2021-23, but LFor extension It’s also arrived for 2024.

VAT Bonus, how it works

This allowance is intended for self-employed workers registered with the separate administration of INPS who have experienced a significant decrease in their turnover. To get the bonus, you have to meet certain requirements, which the government decided to relax this year compared to last. In detail the New features introduced The requirements are: Open the tax number from At least three yearsPreviously there were four; Applicants must declare a rotation Less than 12 thousand euros Annually, until last year, the amount was €8,972; The turnover rate must be approved Less than 70 percent of the average income from self-employment earned in the last two years, the decline previously had to reach 50 percent; The money you receive Contribute to training Of income.

Other requirements are: not benefiting from integration allowance; Stay up to date with contributions; Not be retired or insured by other social security programs; Obtain a certified tax return from the revenue agency; Be registered with the separate INPS administration. Beneficiaries must meet these requirements throughout the measurement period You must commit to participating in it Vocational retraining courses.

From 2024 Escrow It cannot be requested in the following two years To the year in which the benefit begins. The bonus is paid for a period of six months starting from the first day following the date of submitting the application and equals 25% on a semi-annual basis of the last earned income. However, the exchange cannot exceed €800 per month or less than €250 per month.

The application for the bonus must be submitted online at INPS websitelog in with your SPID, CIE and CNS credentials, and connect to the page ISCRO Allowance for Self-Employed, Apply Online. The deadline for submitting the application has been set at October 31, 2024.