May 26, 2024

Bonucci announces his retirement on Fenerbahce’s website

May 26, 2024

Fenerbahce announced the farewell of the Italian defender, captain of Juventus and the national team for years. The Turkish Championship will be held with the club in the match that concludes the tournament

It’s time to say goodbye to Leonardo Bonucci on the field. Turkish Fenerbahce, in which the 37-year-old former Juventus and national team defender plays, announced through its official channels that the match against Istanbulspor – scheduled for six in the evening – will be the Italian’s last match: “Italian defender Leonardo Bonucci, who joined our team during the winter transfer window. “He will end his active football career.” “I saw leadership qualities in him, on and off the field,” commented Mert Hakan Jandasz, No. 8 of the Yellow and Black team.

Bonucci finished his tremendous career, winning 1 European Championship with Italy in 2021 (121 matches and 8 goals for the Azzurri), 9 Championships (including eight with Juventus), 4 Italian Cups and 5 Italian Super Cups (all in black and white), plus To two Champions League final losses to Juventus, he said: “I have always tried to give my best on and off the field. It has been an honor for me to be part of this wonderful family. I thank everyone and I want to finish my career.” Our journey with another title, we will fight one last battle.” Yes, because Fenerbahce is still fighting for the championship and Leonardo’s last match may be decisive.

