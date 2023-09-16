France is implementing a plan to challenge Sweden with the United States… at a crossroads

The battle to organize the 2030 Winter Olympics has become increasingly narrow, after numerous ups and downs of potential candidates. Sweden has had on its side, for some time, a clear plan presented last spring that includes Dalarna County, northwest of Stockholm, where the cities of Falun and Edri, famous for cross-country skiing and biathlon (as well as freestyle disciplines), stand out, which will take place in Östersund.

Falun has already hosted five editions of the World Nordic Ski Championships (1954, 1974, 1980, 1993 and 2015) and is preparing to do so also for 2027, a potential launching pad for the Olympic dream that has always disappeared in Scandinavian reality, included in the duel with Milano Cortina that ended in June 2019. The President of the Swedish Olympic Committee, Hans von Othmann, stressed the importance of Dalarna for winter sports: “Fallon has proven in the past years that she has done an excellent job for these high games.” – The world of events around the world, thanks to which we have gained valuable inputs to continue the adventure towards 2030.”

The French nomination, which became official last July and with very high ambitions, announced that it plans to hold a new meeting with the International Olympic Committee to try to understand whether there is a possibility of finding itself in pole position to host the Games (after the nomination) (Summer in Paris 2024) with the regions. Rhône-Alpes, Provence and Côte d’Azur as main locations; Thomas Bach would have liked the suggestion of the Alps, and Albertville, the site of the 1992 edition, must also appear on the list. Costs? According to French media, its value should amount to about 1.5 billion euros.

However, overseas, there is Salt Lake City which is pushing towards its candidacy as there is approval within the Olympic Committee for perhaps also 2030, although the idea remains the target for 2034 given its proximity to the 2028 Los Angeles Summer Games.